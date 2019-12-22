76729760
Creatas

LEASES

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Genesis Learning Center leased 8,470 square feet in South Crater Road Plaza at 2793 South Crater Road in Petersburg.
  • Wood & Iron leased 5,217 square feet at 1403 Roseneath Road in Richmond.
  • Lighting Professors leased 3,812 square feet of office space in North Run Business Center at 1716 E. Parham Road in Richmond.

******

Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:

  • EBM Enterprises of VA LLC, doing business as The Row House, leased 2,000 square feet at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive in Henrico.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:

  • Active Medicare Solutions LLC leased 1,220 square feet of office at 11057 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.

******

One South Commercial reports the following lease:

  • Third Times A Charm LLC has leased 2,500 square feet at 7610 Left Flank Road, Unit 400, in Hanover.

******

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Abigails Driver Improvement Clinic renewed its lease of 580 square feet at 6002 W. Broad St., Suite 203, in Henrico.
  • Art Tailors renewed its lease of 693 square feet at 100 S. Sheppard St. in Richmond.
  • Computer Cave LLC leased 1,200 square feet at 11 S. 15th St. in Richmond.

******

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • The Bicycle Guys leased 13,815 square feet at 1407 Cummings Drive in Richmond.
  • Money Mailer of Henrico leased 1,838 square feet at 4235 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
  • Telligen subleased 4,218 square feet at 4235 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
  • PartnerMD LLC leased 5,999 square feet at 3400 Hayden Park Lane in Henrico.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Mid-Atlantic Knife Co. Inc. renewed its lease of 3,300 square feet in Park Place of Hanover at 10403 S. Leadbetter Road in Hanover.
  • Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay renewed its lease and expanded to a total of 2,421 square feet in the Manchester Pie Factory building at 612 Hull St. in Richmond.
  • Pigtails & Crewcuts renewed its lease of 1,856 square feet in Gayton Crossing Shopping Center at 9726 Gayton Road in Henrico.
  • Tropical Smoothie Cafe leased 1,513 square feet in Ridge Shopping Center at 1505-1567 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
  • Grit Coffee leased 1,350 square feet at 407 Libbie Ave. in Richmond.
  • The Keeney Group renewed its lease of 1,296 square feet in Cox Court at 4461 Cox Road in Henrico.
  • Pace Analytical Services renewed its lease of 1,067 square feet in Spring Centre at 7130 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover.
  • SingleStone leased 14,110 square feet at 2000 W. Marshall St. in Richmond.
  • Glow Golf renewed its lease of 11,500 square feet in Westchester Commons at 301 Perimeter Drive in Chesterfield.
  • Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc. renewed its lease of 8,500 square feet in Gayton Crossing Shopping Center at 1302 Gayton Road in Henrico.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Ruppert Landscape Inc. leased 4,200 square feet at 508 Gordon Ave. in Richmond.
  • Darbonnier Tactical Supply LLC leased a 2,608-square-foot office/warehouse at 483 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
  • Abrisz Inc., doing business as The Snead Co., leased 2,165 square feet at 10045 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Sugar & Hive leased 2,200 square feet at 320 Libbie Ave. in Richmond.
  • Edward Jones & Co. leased 900 square feet at 6740 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
  • Buffalo Distro Inc. leased 8,962 square feet at 319 Business Lane in Hanover.
  • Northern Neck Realtors LLC leased 612 square feet at 411 Libbie Ave. in Richmond.

***

CBRE reports the following leases:

  • Mason McDuffie Mortgage Corp. leased 3,339 square feet at 1801 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
  • THG Dominion LLC leased 2,869 square feet at 600 E. Canal St. in Richmond.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:

  • Fred B. Bisger Trustee purchased the 4,210-square-foot retail property at 5710 W. Broad St. in Henrico from Howard J. Varinsky and Leslie W. Gould Revocable Trust for $2.2 million as an investment. Jiffy Lube currently occupies the property and will remain in operation. James Ashby IV handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
  • CJehn Partners acquired Market Villas, a 31-unit adaptive reuse apartment property in Shockoe Bottom, from Lynx Ventures for $3.925 million. Calvin Griffith, Jeff Cooke and Catharine Spangler handled the transaction.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:

  • Petro Supply Inc. purchased 15,000 square feet on 2 acres on 5223 Klockner Drive in Henrico from Henry’s Creek Associates for $1.125 million. Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:

  • CS1031 Opportunity Zone 1 purchased 0.40 acres at 3008 W. Clay St. in Richmond from 3008 W. Clay Street LLC for $1.2 million. The buyer recently acquired the adjacent property and will demolish all structures to construct a five-story apartment building with approximately 5,000 square feet of commercial space. Read Goode represented the buyer in the transaction.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:

  • Canterbury Holdings LLC bought a 7,505-square-foot office/warehouse at 501 Commerce Road in Richmond from Marwa Enterprises LLC for $550,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
  • 115 West Brookland Park Blvd LLC acquired a 6,373-square-foot retail/office at 115 Brookland Park Blvd. in Richmond from Hampton Nash LLC for $175,000. Wilson Flohr represented the seller.

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription