LEASES

Colliers International reports the following lease:

  • Precision Measurements Inc. renewed 2,379 square feet at 1001-1063 Technology Park Drive in Henrico.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • K-Top Martial Arts leased 2,358 square feet in Staples Mill Marketplace at 9000-9120 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
  • Humble Haven Yoga leased 1,780 square feet in Wilton Square II at Reynolds Crossing at 6980 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
  • RF Photography Inc. leased 1,600 square feet at 1107 Welborne Drive in Henrico.
  • The Cigarette Store leased 1,500 square feet in Robious Hall Shopping Center at 10064 Robious Road in Chesterfield.
  • Hyperformance Fitness leased 1,489 square feet in Nuckols Place at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Henrico.
  • Burton Fuller Management Inc. renewed its lease of 1,269 square feet in Vistas II at 5516 Falmouth St. in Henrico.
  • Marco’s Pizza leased 1,250 square feet in Dunlop Village at 1 Dunlop Village Circle in Colonial Heights.
  • Masa Corp. renewed its lease of 55,910 square feet at 2218 Station Road in Chesterfield.
  • ProductiveAV leased 14,960 square feet at 1600 Belleville St. in Richmond.
  • The Juicy Crab leased 5,850 square feet in Southgate Square at 44-100 Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heights.
  • Forest Ambulance Service Inc. leased 4,655 square feet in Gaskins Centre at 3801-3827 Gaskins Road in Henrico.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Managed Health Care Associates Inc. leased 4,378 square feet at 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive in Chesterfield.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:

  • BRANOpac USA leased 1,015 square feet of office space located at 5300 Hickory Park Drive in Henrico.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:

  • Riverhaus Richmond VA LLC purchased 2.2 acres on Stonewall Ave. in Richmond from NR Manchester for $1.9 million. Ryan Fanelli and Sam Worley represented the seller.

******

Colliers International reports the following sale:

  • 1411 Bainbridge Fee LLC purchased 1.9 acres at 1411 Bainbridge St. in Richmond from Manchester Grand LLC for $2.225 million. Charles Wentworth, Hank Hankins, Rawles Wilcox, Victoria Pickett, Clay Ellis and Will Mathews handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
  • 3310 Deepwater Terminal LLC purchased the 203,684-square-foot property at 3310 Deepwater Terminal from Alloy Properties LLC for $3.5 million. Matt Anderson, Harrison McVey and David Wilkins handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.

******

One South Commercial reports the following sale:

  • Sycamore Drive Properties I LLC bought 10,026 square feet (consisting of 10 units, a commercial unit and a vacant commercial lot) at 1124-1126 Hull Street and 8 E. 12th St. in Richmond from 1011 Hull Street LP for $1.229 million. Justin Sledd represented the seller, and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the buyer.

