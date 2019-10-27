LEASES
Colliers International reports the following lease:
- Precision Measurements Inc. renewed 2,379 square feet at 1001-1063 Technology Park Drive in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- K-Top Martial Arts leased 2,358 square feet in Staples Mill Marketplace at 9000-9120 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Humble Haven Yoga leased 1,780 square feet in Wilton Square II at Reynolds Crossing at 6980 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- RF Photography Inc. leased 1,600 square feet at 1107 Welborne Drive in Henrico.
- The Cigarette Store leased 1,500 square feet in Robious Hall Shopping Center at 10064 Robious Road in Chesterfield.
- Hyperformance Fitness leased 1,489 square feet in Nuckols Place at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Henrico.
- Burton Fuller Management Inc. renewed its lease of 1,269 square feet in Vistas II at 5516 Falmouth St. in Henrico.
- Marco’s Pizza leased 1,250 square feet in Dunlop Village at 1 Dunlop Village Circle in Colonial Heights.
- Masa Corp. renewed its lease of 55,910 square feet at 2218 Station Road in Chesterfield.
- ProductiveAV leased 14,960 square feet at 1600 Belleville St. in Richmond.
- The Juicy Crab leased 5,850 square feet in Southgate Square at 44-100 Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heights.
- Forest Ambulance Service Inc. leased 4,655 square feet in Gaskins Centre at 3801-3827 Gaskins Road in Henrico.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Humble Haven Yoga LLC leased 1,780 square feet at 6980 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- Managed Health Care Associates Inc. leased 4,378 square feet at 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive in Chesterfield.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:
- BRANOpac USA leased 1,015 square feet of office space located at 5300 Hickory Park Drive in Henrico.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Riverhaus Richmond VA LLC purchased 2.2 acres on Stonewall Ave. in Richmond from NR Manchester for $1.9 million. Ryan Fanelli and Sam Worley represented the seller.
******
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- 1411 Bainbridge Fee LLC purchased 1.9 acres at 1411 Bainbridge St. in Richmond from Manchester Grand LLC for $2.225 million. Charles Wentworth, Hank Hankins, Rawles Wilcox, Victoria Pickett, Clay Ellis and Will Mathews handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
- 3310 Deepwater Terminal LLC purchased the 203,684-square-foot property at 3310 Deepwater Terminal from Alloy Properties LLC for $3.5 million. Matt Anderson, Harrison McVey and David Wilkins handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Sycamore Drive Properties I LLC bought 10,026 square feet (consisting of 10 units, a commercial unit and a vacant commercial lot) at 1124-1126 Hull Street and 8 E. 12th St. in Richmond from 1011 Hull Street LP for $1.229 million. Justin Sledd represented the seller, and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the buyer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.