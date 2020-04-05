SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Peak Strategic Capital from Washington acquired the 68-unit Signal Hill Apartments and one residential house at 8111 Signal Hill Road in Hanover County from Signal Hill Apartments LP for $7.6 million. Bruce Milam, Chip Louthan and Colton Konvicka represented the seller.
- Clear Vission Properties LLC purchased 12,000 square feet at 4825 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico County from ARKS LLC for $1 million. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Sweet Life LLC purchased a 1.22-acre outparcel at Charter Colony Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County from Edens and Avant Realty Inc. for $800,000 to be used for a Dairy Queen. Richard L. Thalhimer and David Crawford handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- H&N Development Co LLC bought 184.1 acres at 12154 Walnut Hill Drive in Hanover from Cochrane Design and Development Corp. for $1.93 million. Kevin Cox represented the buyer.
******
Colliers International reports the following sales:
- Mull Properties LLC purchased 2.1 acres at 1833 and 12301 Battery Dantzler Court in Chesterfield from Fullerton Properties Inc. for $350,000. Franklin Bell handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
- Bermuda Properties LLC purchased the 108,000-square-foot property at 12600 Bermuda Triangle Road in Chesterfield from Fullerton Proeprties Inc for $4.32 million. Franklin Bell handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- 2917 M Street LLC and
- 520 N 26th LLC acquired 5,376 square foot building (eight units total) at 520 N 26th St. and 2917 M St. in Richmond from Chau and Bich Cao for $930,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller.
- Second and Ten LLC bought the 12-unit Azalea Place Apartments at 4901-05 Chamberlayne Ave. in Richmond from Azalea Place LLC for $690,000. Tom Rosman and Ryan Rilee represented the seller.
- Helen H. Hang bought a 3,412-square-foot duplex at 1830 W. Grace St. in Richmond from G&H Properties LLC for $430,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller.
- Joseph Faren acquired 2,736 square feet at 2807 Barton Ave. in Richmond from JRT Virginia Properties LLC for $370,000. Justin Sledd and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- ProLogistix and Resource MFG leased 4,367 square feet at 5700-5760 Hopkins Road in Richmond.
- LUX Goods Inc. leased 1,200 square feet at 451 Belt Boulevard in Richmond.
- RBC Capital Markets LLC renewed 3,537 square feet at 9211 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Starbucks leased 2,623 square feet of retail space at Swift Creek Place, 15301 Hull Street Road, in Chesterfield.
- &Pizza leased 2,167 square feet in The Shops at Willow Lawn at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive in Henrico.
- Apollo’s Flame Baked Pizza renewed their lease of 1,440 square feet of office space at 9410 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Developmental Health & Wellness Center leased 1,010 square feet of office space at Gayton Professional Center, 12089 Gayton Road, in Henrico.
- Industrial Supply Solutions Inc. renewed its lease of 10,800 square feet of industrial space at 957 Myers Street in Richmond.
- Heartland Hospice Services LLC renewed its lease and expanded into 6,220 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Panera LLC leased 4,419 square feet of retail space at Southpark Shopping Center, Southpark Circle and on Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights.
- Page Associates Inc. renewed its lease of 4,244 square feet of office space at Vistas I, 5540 Falmouth Street, in Henrico.
- Axcex Media LLC leased 4,000 square feet of industrial space at 6816 Everglades Drive in Richmond.
- Fabling Built LLC leased 3,576 square feet of industrial space at Gaskins Centre I, 3801-3827 Gaskins Road, in Henrico.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Worldwide Retail Solutions leased a 119,833-square-foot warehouse at 2700 Distribution Drive in Henrico.
- River City Crates leased a 3,200-square-foot office/warehouse at 13301 Ramblewood Drive in Chesterfield.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Commonwealth Community Trust Endowment Fund leased 2,275 square feet at 3751-D Westerre Parkway in Henrico.
- Movement Mortgage leased 1,724 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
- Barton Malow Co. leased 6,677 square feet at 2000 W. Marshall St. in Richmond.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Chipotle Mexican Grill leased 2,239 square feet of retail space in Ironwill Centre at 9801 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
- Groundgame Innovations leased 1,400 square feet of office space at 3507 Boulevard in Colonial Heights.
- Eugene J. Seitz leased 1,357 square feet of retail space at 7 S. 10th St. in Richmond.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following lease:
- Josh Orcutt, Joseph Orcutt and Peyton Wilson, doing business as Apex Jiu Jitsu, leased 1,200 square feet at 13963 Deer Run Village Circle in Chesterfield.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Kathleen Corbet, doing business as Kathy Corbet Interiors, renewed its lease of 702 square feet at 5206 Markel Road, Suite 100C, in Henrico.
- Coates & Davenport P.C. renewed its lease of 9,800 square feet at 5206 Markel Road, Suite 200, in Henrico.
