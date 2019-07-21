LEASES
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Wine and Beer Supply LLC leased 54,176 square feet of warehouse at 12015 North Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.
- L.A.R.K. Industries Inc. leased 7,458 square feet of office/warehouse at 11501 North Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- The Happy Chef leased the 2,862-square-foot Sine Building at 1323-1333 E. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond leased 2,687 square feet at 1330 N. 25th St. in Richmond.
- Dr. James E. Sellman & Associates PC renewed its 1,617-square-foot lease at 6720 Patterson Ave. in Richmond.
- TPS Enterprises LLC renewed its 825-square-foot lease at 3030 Stony Point Road in Chesterfield.
- Sleeping Dog Ltd. renewed its 8,100-square-foot lease at 1329 E. Cary St. in Richmond.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Dietitians on Demand expanded 235 square feet at 7814 Carousel Lane in Henrico.
- Network Building & Consulting LLC expanded 1,838 square feet at 4435 Waterfront Drive in Henrico.
- HCA Health Services of Virginia Inc. leased 16,681 square feet at 901 E. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Apple Spice Junction expanded and renewed 8,414 square feet at 1504-1506 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Verizon Virginia LLC renewed 45,782 square feet at 8751 Park Central Drive in Henrico.
- WIT Logistics LLC leased 8,828 square feet at 340 Hill Carter Parkway in Ashland.
- Henrico Education Foundation Inc. expanded and renewed 1,976 square feet at 8401 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- The Winvale Group LLC leased 3,165 square feet in Westerre I at 3951 Westerre Parkway in Henrico.
- Chicken Salad Chick leased 2,700 square feet in Westpark Shopping Center at 9645 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- T-Caf Salon de Thé leased 2,261 square feet at 2943 W. Marshall St. in Richmond.
- SinnerG Tattoo leased 2,294 square feet in Gather at 309-315 E. Broad St. in Richmond.
- The UPS Store renewed its lease of 1,600 square feet in Ivymont Square Shopping Center at 14241 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Whatz Poppin renewed its lease of 1,200 square feet in Westchester Commons at 15508 WC Commons Way in Chesterfield.
- GE Precision Healthcare LLC leased 13,309 square feet in East Shore II at 120 Eastshore Drive in Henrico.
- Virginia Commonwealth Bank leased 1,350 square feet in Scott’s View at 1400 Roseneath Road in Richmond.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- PAL Painting and Construction Services leased 815 square feet of office space at 5935 Hopkins Road in Richmond.
- 9 Par renewed its lease for 2,082 square feet in the 360 West Shopping Center at 7102 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Meera & Ria Properties LLC purchased Crump’s Store, a gas station and convenience store on 3.98 acres at 14350 Beach Road in Chesterfield from Donald M. Rudd and Suzanne C. Rudd for $950,000. The sale consisted of the business and assets, as well as the real estate, and the new owners will continue the store’s operations ultimately under a new name. Richard L. Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
- TBL Networks purchased the 13,464-square-foot office building on 1.26 acres at 1600 Forest Ave. in Henrico from Atlantic Union Bank for $2.3 million. Will McGoogan handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- The Chickahominy Tribe purchased 105 acres on the James River in Charles City County for $3.075 million. A grant from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation aided the tribe in the acquisition of the land, which has also been designated as a permanently protected area by the Virginia Outdoors Foundation. Bill Barnett with Commonwealth Land and Cindy Barnett with Long and Foster represented the sellers.
- Battlefield Industrial Park LLC bought 1,679 acres of timberland at The Trail and Carltons Corner Road near the King and Queen County Courthouse from The Nature Conservancy for $2.180 million. Hank Campbell and Nate Krey represented the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- Rjsofttech LC bought a 2,250-square-foot office condo at 5213 Hickory Park Drive in Henrico from River City Yahoos LLC for $440,000.
- Bhavesh K. Pate bought 1.54 acres at 6600 Everglades Drive in Richmond from Matthews Family II LLC for $110,000.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- JP’s Nevada Trust bought a 3,608-square-foot commercial condo unit at 6 N. Sixth St., Unit 1A, in Richmond from MPST Enterprises LLC for $220,000. Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the buyer.
- Alberto and Marisol Camacho bought a 11,085-square-foot flex warehouse building at 4115 Old Hopkins Road in Richmond from Shreenath Property LLC for $550,000. Ann Schweitzer Riley and Lory Markham represented the seller.
- Tri-City Windham Hills LLC and
- Tri-City Branders Bridge LLC bought 113 apartment units — at Windham Hills at 439 Round Top Ave. in Petersburg and at Branders Bridge building at 1400 Branders Bridge Road in Colonial Heights — from Windham Partners LLC, Monument Rentals LLC and Monument II Rentals LLC for $4,883,721. Tom Rosman and Ryan Rilee represented the seller.
- LaTarsha Jones bought a 2,480-square-foot duplex at 3213 North Ave. in Richmond from 3213 North Ave LLC for $299,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller. Luke Catron represented the buyer.
