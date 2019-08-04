LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Colfax Corp. renewed 941 square feet at 10571 Telegraph Road in Henrico.
- Chemtreat Inc. leased 13,389 square feet at 5101 Cox Road in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Books-A-Million renewed its lease of 21,324 square feet in Southpark Shopping Center at Southpark Circle and Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights.
- Spirit Halloween leased 18,017 square feet in Staples Mill Square at 9001 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- International Petroleum Products & Additives Co. Inc. renewed its lease of 6,400 square feet in Oaklake Business Center at 12730 Spectrim Land in Chesterfield.
- Martial Arts World of Hanover Inc. renewed its lease of 4,508 square feet in Spring Centre at 7124-7156 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover.
- Hand and Stone leased an additional 3,594 square feet for a total of approximately 6,000 square feet in The Corner at Short Pump at 11783 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- The Springer Agency Inc. leased 2,430 square feet in Commonwealth Centre I at 5309 Commonwealth Centre Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Ramey Kemp & Associates Inc. renewed its lease of 2,224 square feet at 4339 Cox Road in Henrico.
- Lynch Mykins Structural Engineers PC leased 2,030 square feet in The Spur at 1519 Summit Ave. in Richmond.
- China Panda leased 2,000 square feet in Robious Hall Shopping Center at 10064 Robious Road in Chesterfield.
- Sylvan Learning Center renewed its lease of 1,934 square feet in Commonwealth Centre I at 5309 Commonwealth Centre Parkway in Chesterfield.
- PM Building Maintenance Corp. renewed its lease of 1,800 square feet at 5330-B Lewis Road in Henrico.
- Plantbar leased 1,500 square feet at 2100 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Healing Spa leased 1,080 square feet in Harbourside Centre at 6151 Harbourside Drive in Chesterfield.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill renewed its lease at 1070 Virginia Center Parkway in Henrico.
- Glowgolf Ventures LLC renewed its lease of 11,500 square feet in Westchester Commons at 301 Perimeter Drive in Chesterfield.
- MAPS Global Fellowship leased 8,000 square feet in Chasen Building at 2922-2926 W. Marshall St. in Richmond.
- Skechers leased 7,516 square feet in West Broad Marketplace at 12120 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Cabo leased 3,500 square feet at 416 E. Grace St. in Richmond.
- Power Wash This Inc. renewed its lease of 3,300 square feet at 2508 Waco St. in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- 567 Logistics LLC leased a 17,448-square-foot warehouse at 1711 Reymet Road in Chesterfield.
- Taylor and Parrish Inc. leased a 4,435-square-foot office at 3941 Deep Rock Road in Henrico.
- Salon del Sol leased a 2,700-square-foot office/warehouse at 14345 Sommerville Court in Chesterfield.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Accenture LLP leased 8,221 square feet at 1100 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- UZURV Holdings leased 7,954 square feet of office space in One Monument Avenue at 413 Stuart Circle in Richmond.
- Buffalo Distro Group leased 5,575 square feet of office space in the James River Petroleum Building at 10487 Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.
SALES
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Sugar Monkey LLC acquired a 1,459-square-foot retail/office at 1515 Hull St. in Richmond from JLR111 Properties LLC for $195,000. Wilson Flohr represented the seller.
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Vardham LLC bought a 8,710-square-foot building at 3700 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico from Central Furniture Co. Inc. for $485,000. Tom Rosman and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller. Lory Markham represented the buyer.
