LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • DYS Holding Co. Inc
  • . leased 3,944 square feet at 7353 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
  • ABC Health Care
  • renewed 3,749 square feet at 7439 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
  • Riverfront Optical
  • renewed 1,461 square feet at 901 E. Byrd St. in Richmond.
  • Solid Surface Care Inc.
  • leased 2,640 square feet at 1100 Athens Ave. in Henrico.
  • Sandler Training
  • leased 2,235 square feet at 7501 Boulders View Drive in Chesterfield.
  • Conduent Heritage LLC
  • renewed 8,300 square feet at 2810 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
  • MCV Associated Physicians
  • renewed 1,738 square feet at 2200 Pump Road in Henrico.
  • LARK Industries Inc
  • . leased 7,458 square feet at 11501 N. Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • The Sand Dollar Beach Kitchen
  • leased 2,654 square feet in Cosby Village Shopping Center at 15930 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
  • Papa John’s Pizza
  • renewed its lease of 1,715 square feet in Ivymont Square Shopping Center at 14205 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
  • Innovative Mental Health Solutions LLC
  • leased 1,243 square feet at 2114-F Dabney Road in Henrico.
  • Thrive Mind Body and Soul LLC
  • leased 10,492 square feet in Park Buildings at 4200 Park Place Court, Henrico County, VA. Dean Meyer and Evan M. Magrill handled the lease negotiations.
  • Ortho On Call
  • leased 4,751 square feet in Rutland Commons at 9351 Atlee Road in Hanover.
  • Unsprung Upholstery Co.
  • leased 2,941 square feet in Hub Shopping Center at 6913-6945 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
  • LS Evolutions LLC
  • leased 3,500 square feet at 1650 Willow Lawn Drive in Henrico.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Minglewood Coffee Co. LLC.
  • leased 1,537 square feet of retail space at 4500 West Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
  • GPB 10 LLC
  • leased 1.81 acres at 3940 Deep Rock Road in the Henrico.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Ryan Hartfield
  • leased 4,000 square feet at 112 Midpoint Drive in Goochland.
  • NFM Inc.
  • leased 4,941 square feet at 1 Park West Circle in Chesterfield.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Urban Baby Beginnings
  • leased 1,600 square feet of office space at 211 N. 18th St. in Richmond.
  • Pita Pit
  • leased 898 square feet of retail space at 805 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
  • Hungry Heart
  • leased 850 square feet of retail space at 812 N. Robinson St. in Richmond.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:

  • Vinson Investments Inc.
  • purchased the 15,000-square-foot Brandermill Executive Center office building at 5001 W. Village Green Drive in Chesterfield from TMMC Properties LLC for $850,000 as an investment. Amy Broderick and Baker Lynn handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:

  • MWD Ashland LLC
  • purchased 0.68 acres at 200 N. Washington Highway in Hanover from Tompkins Properties LLC for $550,000. Chris Jenkins and Tucker Dowdy represented the seller.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:

  • David Kohler
  • purchased 8.58 acres of land at 3211 Rear Scottdale St. in Richmond from 1708 Props LLC. for $62,700. Susan Haas represented the buyer.

***

Colliers International reports the following sale:

  • SugarOak Properties
  • bought Waterford I, a 45,713-square-foot office building at 2820 Waterford Lake Drive in Chesterfield, from Life Insurance Company of the Southwest for $3.6 million. Will Bradley represented the seller. Colliers International is handling the management of the property. Trib Sutton and Megan Sullivan are handling the leasing on behalf of the buyer.

******

One South Commercial reports the following sales:

  • JP’s Nevada Trust
  • bought a 3,608-square-foot commercial condo unit at 6 N. Sixth St., Unit 1A, in Richmond from MPST Enterprises LLC for $220,000. Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the buyer.
  • Alberto and Marisol Camacho
  • bought a 11,085-square-foot flex warehouse building at 4115 Old Hopkins Road in Richmond from Shreenath Property LLC for $550,000. Ann Schweitzer Riley and Lory Markham represented the seller.
  • Tri-City Windham Hills LLC
  • and
  • Tri-City Branders Bridge LLC
  • bought 113 apartment units — at Windham Hills at 439 Round Top Ave. in Petersburg and at Branders Bridge building at 1400 Branders Bridge Road in Colonial Heights — from Windham Partners LLC, Monument Rentals LLC and Monument II Rentals LLC for $4,883,721. Tom Rosman and Ryan Rilee represented the seller.
  • LaTarsha Jones
  • bought at 2,480-square-foot duplex at 3213 North Ave. in Richmond from 3213 North Ave LLC for $299,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller. Luke Catron represented the buyer.

