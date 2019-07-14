LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- DYS Holding Co. Inc
- . leased 3,944 square feet at 7353 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
- ABC Health Care
- renewed 3,749 square feet at 7439 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
- Riverfront Optical
- renewed 1,461 square feet at 901 E. Byrd St. in Richmond.
- Solid Surface Care Inc.
- leased 2,640 square feet at 1100 Athens Ave. in Henrico.
- Sandler Training
- leased 2,235 square feet at 7501 Boulders View Drive in Chesterfield.
- Conduent Heritage LLC
- renewed 8,300 square feet at 2810 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
- MCV Associated Physicians
- renewed 1,738 square feet at 2200 Pump Road in Henrico.
- LARK Industries Inc
- . leased 7,458 square feet at 11501 N. Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- The Sand Dollar Beach Kitchen
- leased 2,654 square feet in Cosby Village Shopping Center at 15930 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Papa John’s Pizza
- renewed its lease of 1,715 square feet in Ivymont Square Shopping Center at 14205 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Innovative Mental Health Solutions LLC
- leased 1,243 square feet at 2114-F Dabney Road in Henrico.
- Thrive Mind Body and Soul LLC
- leased 10,492 square feet in Park Buildings at 4200 Park Place Court, Henrico County, VA. Dean Meyer and Evan M. Magrill handled the lease negotiations.
- Ortho On Call
- leased 4,751 square feet in Rutland Commons at 9351 Atlee Road in Hanover.
- Unsprung Upholstery Co.
- leased 2,941 square feet in Hub Shopping Center at 6913-6945 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
- LS Evolutions LLC
- leased 3,500 square feet at 1650 Willow Lawn Drive in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Minglewood Coffee Co. LLC.
- leased 1,537 square feet of retail space at 4500 West Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
- GPB 10 LLC
- leased 1.81 acres at 3940 Deep Rock Road in the Henrico.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Ryan Hartfield
- leased 4,000 square feet at 112 Midpoint Drive in Goochland.
- NFM Inc.
- leased 4,941 square feet at 1 Park West Circle in Chesterfield.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Urban Baby Beginnings
- leased 1,600 square feet of office space at 211 N. 18th St. in Richmond.
- Pita Pit
- leased 898 square feet of retail space at 805 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Hungry Heart
- leased 850 square feet of retail space at 812 N. Robinson St. in Richmond.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Vinson Investments Inc.
- purchased the 15,000-square-foot Brandermill Executive Center office building at 5001 W. Village Green Drive in Chesterfield from TMMC Properties LLC for $850,000 as an investment. Amy Broderick and Baker Lynn handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- MWD Ashland LLC
- purchased 0.68 acres at 200 N. Washington Highway in Hanover from Tompkins Properties LLC for $550,000. Chris Jenkins and Tucker Dowdy represented the seller.
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- David Kohler
- purchased 8.58 acres of land at 3211 Rear Scottdale St. in Richmond from 1708 Props LLC. for $62,700. Susan Haas represented the buyer.
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- SugarOak Properties
- bought Waterford I, a 45,713-square-foot office building at 2820 Waterford Lake Drive in Chesterfield, from Life Insurance Company of the Southwest for $3.6 million. Will Bradley represented the seller. Colliers International is handling the management of the property. Trib Sutton and Megan Sullivan are handling the leasing on behalf of the buyer.
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- JP’s Nevada Trust
- bought a 3,608-square-foot commercial condo unit at 6 N. Sixth St., Unit 1A, in Richmond from MPST Enterprises LLC for $220,000. Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the buyer.
- Alberto and Marisol Camacho
- bought a 11,085-square-foot flex warehouse building at 4115 Old Hopkins Road in Richmond from Shreenath Property LLC for $550,000. Ann Schweitzer Riley and Lory Markham represented the seller.
- Tri-City Windham Hills LLC
- and
- Tri-City Branders Bridge LLC
- bought 113 apartment units — at Windham Hills at 439 Round Top Ave. in Petersburg and at Branders Bridge building at 1400 Branders Bridge Road in Colonial Heights — from Windham Partners LLC, Monument Rentals LLC and Monument II Rentals LLC for $4,883,721. Tom Rosman and Ryan Rilee represented the seller.
- LaTarsha Jones
- bought at 2,480-square-foot duplex at 3213 North Ave. in Richmond from 3213 North Ave LLC for $299,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller. Luke Catron represented the buyer.
