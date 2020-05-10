SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:

  • Parkway Gardens LLC acquired an outparcel building at Regency mall in Henrico from 1420 N Parham Rd LC for $2.74 million. The 3,615-square-foot building at 1420 N. Parham Road is fully leased to First Watch Restaurants Inc. with a 10-year lease. Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group represented the seller, and it was handled by Eric Robison and Catharine Spangler.
  • North Ridge Equity LLC purchased the 6,048-square-foot, two-story office building on 1.14 acres at 410 N. Ridge Road in Henrico from James F Brooks & Co. LLC for $1 million as an investment. Mark E. Douglas handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

  • Impact Investments Group LLC bought the 19,500-square-foot office building at 11237 Nuckols Road in Henrico from HHHunt Corp. for $3.2 million. Kevin Cox represented the buyer.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:

  • W.V. McClure Inc. purchased 20 acres at 11300 Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield from Riley Lowe for $1.1 million. Chris Jenkins and Randy Cosby represented the seller.

******

Colliers International reports the following sales:

  • Wellness First Inc. purchased the 4,224-square-foot property at 14360 Sommerville Court in Chesterfield from PMI Properties LLC for $790,000. Megan Sullivan handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer.
  • North Ridge Equity LLC purchased the 6,048-square-foot, two-story office building on 1.14 acres at 410 N. Ridge Road in Henrico from James F Brooks & Co. LLC for $1 million as an investment. Jimmy Martin handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer.

LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Nemo IT Solutions Inc. leased 3,323 square feet at 1504 Santa Rosa Road in Henrico.
  • Jubilant Draximage Radiopharmacies Inc. renewed 3,582 square feet at 8751 Park Central Drive in Henrico.
  • Connec Inc. expanded and renewed 4,439 square feet at 303 Ashcake Road in Hanover.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Mastec North America Inc. leased 19,156 square feet of industrial space at 2400 Maury St. in Richmond.
  • Select Physical Therapy Holdings Inc. renewed the lease of 3,960 square feet of retail space at Gayton Crossing Shopping Center, 1340 Gaskins Road, in Henrico.
  • Integrative Regional Medical Center PC leased 2,560 square feet of office space at the Moseley Building, 14300 Justice Road, in Chesterfield.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Richmond Times-Dispatch renewed 10,000 square feet at Ruffin Mill Center, 16067-16071 Continental Blvd., in Chesterfield.
  • Riverside Counseling and Consulting LLC leased 924 square feet at 4 S. First St. in Richmond.
  • Healthy Life Yoga Studio LLC leased 1,495 square feet at 13565 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email