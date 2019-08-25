LEASES
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Marin Travelift Mid Atlantic LLC leased 1,200 square feet at 11144 Progress Road in Hanover.
- Champs Auto Sport LLC leased 409 square feet at 500 E. Nine Mile Road in Henrico.
- KD & Co. leased 12,075 square feet of office/warehouse at 5212 Lewis Road in Henrico.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Accenture LLP leased 8,221 square feet at 1100 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Colony Tire Corp. renewed 24,000 square feet at 4790 Eubank Road in Henrico.
- Infinity Health LLC leased 2,555 square feet at 2200 Pump Road in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- True’s In Home Creations LLC leased 1,544 square feet of retail space at 415 W. Grace St. in Richmond.
- Universal Mental Health Services leased 1,500 square feet at 2421 Westwood Ave. in Henrico.
- Essential Acupuncture PLLC and
- The Stillpoint Massage Therapy LLC renewed the office space lease of 1,200 square feet at Westhampton Professional Building, 5318 Patterson Ave. in Richmond.
- Top Game Academy renewed the retail space lease of 1,200 square feet at 8324 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Packaging Systems and Supplies Inc. renewed its lease of 16,117 square feet at 11830 N. Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following lease:
- Brio Energy LLC leased 1,160 square feet at Boulders II at 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive in Chesterfield.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Sandpiper Hospitality leased 9,847 square feet at 7200 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
- Valley Group Inc. leased 2,635 square feet at 7200 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Lolita’s leased 2,568 square feet at 2929 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
******
S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. reports the following leases:
- Dances with Wool renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet in Sycamore Square Shopping Center in Chesterfield.
- Brew renewed its lease of 1,375 square feet in Chesterfield Meadows Shopping Center in Chesterfield.
******
JLL reports the following leases:
- Premier Deep Run LLC leased 7,748 square feet at 3983 Deep Rock Road in Henrico.
- WestDulles leased 13,055 square feet at 5639-5645 Corrugated Road in Henrico.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Confident Living LLC leased 1,600 square feet at 1276 Concord Ave. in Henrico.
- Industrial Health LLC leased 2,650 square feet at 9011-9019 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Supermarket el Amana leased 1,200 square feet at 10448 Ridgefield Parkway in the Gleneagles Shopping Center in Henrico.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Eastern Estates Realty LLC purchased the 2,092-square-foot building at 1718 E. Franklin St. in Richmond from 1718 E. Franklin St. LLC for $185,000 as an investment. Reilly Marchant handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- LWS Harbour Point Station LLC purchased 1.01 acres of surplus land at 13518 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from Wells Fargo Bank for $850,000. The plan is to develop the property for a freestanding Aspen Dental, along with an additional 3,500 square feet of small shop space. The sale of the land did not include the adjacent Wells Fargo bank branch. Will McGoogan handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller, and David Machupa and Ed Kimple represented the purchaser and Aspen Dental.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- KPB Realty LLC bought a 10,000-square-foot warehouse at 480 Hylton Road in Goochland County from Charlene Wilton Leahy for $800,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller, and Wilson Flohr represented the buyer.
