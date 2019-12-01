SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Statewide Properties of Roseland, N.J., bought a two-building retail outparcel at 1420 N. Parham Road in Henrico County from Holly Hill Parham LLC for $7.4 million. The properties are part of the Regency mall redevelopment and are leased to BetterMed Urgent Care, Panera Bread and PenFed Realty. The sale was handled by Eric Robison and Catharine Spangler.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:
- CS1031 Opportunity Zone 1 purchased 0.40 acres at 3008 W. Clay St. in Richmond from 3008 W. Clay Street LLC for $1.2 million. The buyer recently acquired the adjacent property and will demolish all structures to construct a five-story apartment building with approximately 5,000 square feet of commercial space. Read Goode represented the buyer in the transaction.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- BMVS LLC acquired a 40,984-square-foot office/warehouse at 10440 Leadbetter Road in Hanover from Daystar Holdings LLC for $2.47 million. Cliff Porter and Kevin Cox represented the seller.
- Ferrara Real Estate Holdings LLC bought a 16,500-square-foot retail building at 418 S. Washington Highway in Hanover from RLS Ashland LLC for $2.292 million. Cliff Porter represented the seller, and Kevin Cox represented the buyer.
***
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Big Green Tractor LLC purchased the 107,121-square-foot property at 1703 Ruffin Mill Road in Chesterfield from NCI Group Inc for $5.025 million. Rob Dirom and Harrison McVey handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- G2Z1 LLC purchased a 8,127-square-foot building with 12 apartments at 2806 W. Cary St. in Richmond from 2806 West Cary LLC for $1.595 million. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the seller.
***
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man with Square Feet reports the following sale:
- JAGSAT Properties LLC bought 6.29 acres at 806 and 900 Pocono Drive in Chesterfield from Knollwood LLC for $250,000. John Jay Schwartz represented the parties.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- T-Mania leased 1,050 square feet at 435 Belt Blvd. in Richmond.
- Tutoring Club leased 1,600 square feet at 2423 Colony Crossing Place in Chesterfield.
- D.R. Horton Inc. leased 2,572 square feet at 2820 Waterford Lake Drive in Chesterfield.
- Daniel Construction of VA LLC leased 2,737 square feet at 7431 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Brolic Physiques leased 5,500 square feet in 360 West Shopping Center at 7114 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- The Tax Complex renewed 4,325 square feet at 1650 Willow Lawn Dr. in Henrico.
- Eagles Construction Inc. leased 2,400 square feet at 2944 Bells Road in Richmond.
- Human Resources Inc. renewed 2,300 square feet at 10 E. Franklin St. in Richmond.
- Lingo Staffing Inc. leased 1,590 square feet in Midlothian Center at 101-271 Wadsworth Drive in Chesterfield.
- Hearing Concepts Inc. leased 1,400 square feet in Parkside Marketplace at 10875 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- TPLS Inc. leased 21,159 square feet of office/warehouse at 2240 Oak Lake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
- J&F Liquidation Center Inc. leased 7,500 square feet at 5400 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Edward L. Mustian III, D.D.S. renewed 773 square feet at 5700 Old Richmond Ave. in Henrico.
- ABG Group LLC leased 840 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Genesis Learning Center leased 8,470 square feet of retail space in South Crater Road Plaza at 2793 S. Crater Road in Petersburg.
- Wood & Iron leased 5,217 square feet at 1403 Roseneath Road in Richmond.
- Lighting Professors leased 3,812 square feet of office space in the North Run Business Center at 1716 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
