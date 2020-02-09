SALES
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:
- Lebar LLC purchased a total of 1.8 acres at 2901, 2907, 2913, 2915-21, 2923 W. Broad St. and 2906, 2908, 2912 W. Grace St., 2918 W. Grace St. and 1005 Wayne St. in Richmond from Manuel G. Loupassi LP for $5.4 million. Tony Rolando handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
******
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- The Runnymeade Corp. purchased the 22,142-square-foot property at Park Phase III at 4180-4196 Innslake Drive in Henrico from Innslake LLC for $2.25 million. Will Bradley, Mark Williford, Joe Marchetti, Rebecca Barricklow and Garrison Gore handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Unified Properties LLC purchased the 10,176-square-foot office building at 411 Branchway Road in Chesterfield from East End IV LLC for $860,000 as an investment. Amy Broderick and Baker Lynn handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- 3701 Cox Road LLC purchased the 3,634-square-foot building at 3701 Cox Road in Henrico from Truliant Federal Credit Union for $1.5 million. Jamie Galanti and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- ENG Holdings LLC and
- Energy Group LLC acquired a 4,200-square-foot office at 2818 Hungary Road in Henrico from Imaging Concepts Inc. for $336,000. Byron Holmes represented the buyer.
******
CBRE reports the following sale:
- Bonaventure Realty Group purchased the 94-unit Scott’s Edge apartments at 3408 W. Moore St. in Richmond for $18.15 million from Moore Street Apartments LLC. Peyton Cox, Jonathan Greenberg, Robert Dean, Yalda Ghamarian Howell and Thomas Leachman represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Clinton and Amanda Davis acquired an 1,047-square-foot office condo at 3601 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield from George I Tanner for $158,000. Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale:
- GH Holdings LLC purchased 11,145 square feet from Hundley Commercial Properties LLC at 4908 Monument Ave. in Henrico for $1.432 million. Ellen Long represented the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Wellness First Inc. leased 2,281 square feet at 14360 Sommerville Court in Chesterfield.
- Laura Giles LLC leased 725 square feet at 8401 Patterson Ave. in Henrico.
- Westover Kitchen & Provisions LLC leased 4,624 square feet at 5047 Forest Ave. in Richmond.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Staintan and Angela Russell leased 2,016 square feet at 4795 Bethlehem Road in Henrico. Graham Stoneburner and Scott Douglas, SIOR handled the lease negotiations.
- Agincourt Capital Management LLC renewed its lease of 6,630 square feet in Williams Mullen Center at 200 S. 10th St. in Richmond.
- Cummins-Allison Corp. renewed its lease of 2,560 square feet in Mayland Court Condos at 3526 Mayland Court in Henrico.
- Five Guys leased 2,400 square feet in West Broad Marketplace at 12120 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics PC renewed its lease of 1,810 square feet in Park 1, Building B at 4202 Park Place Court in Henrico.
- Sea Dreamz leased 2,850 square feet at 5503 International Trade Drive in Henrico.
- Roden & Associates renewed its lease of 1,279 square feet in Moorefield I at 812 Moorefield Park Drive in Chesterfield.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:
- Sea Dreamz LLC leased 2,850 square feet of office/warehouse at 5503 International Trade Drive in Henrico.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Nader Enterprises II Inc. leased 3,500 square feet at 443 N. Ridge Road in Henrico.
- Richmond Gastroenterology Associates leased 2,981 square feet at 5875 Bremo Road in Henrico.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Fidura & Associates leased 5,223 square feet at 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive in Chesterfield.
- Jefferson Capital Partners leased 2,535 square feet at 1802 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
- Northmarq Capital leased 2,268 square feet at 7204 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Foot Locker leased 7,578 square feet of retail space in White Oak Village at 4521-4571 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- Capital Eye Care, Doctors of Optometry leased 3,404 square feet of office space in Libbie Mill Midtown — Penstock Quarter at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd. in Henrico.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- The Barnabas Center leased 2,311 square feet of office at 7113 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.