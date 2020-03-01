LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Signature Consultants LLC renewed 1,765 square feet at 4198 Cox Road in Henrico.
- UVA Physicians Group renewed 3,349 square feet at 5875 Bremo Road in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Live Impact Day Support LLC leased 1,288 square feet in Premier Office Park at 300-310 Turner Road in Chesterfield.
- BrandSafway Solutions LLC renewed its lease of 9,900 square feet at 2013 Loumour Ave. in Richmond.
- Hyder & Overas P.C. expanded to 4,399 square feet in Vistas II at 5516 Falmouth St. in Henrico.
- Brent A. Jackson & Associates P.C. renewed its lease of 1,961 square feet at 10 E. Franklin St. in Richmond.
- Paisley Kate’s Boutique leased 1,500 square feet in Woodlake Commons Shopping Center at 6904 Woodlake Commons Loop in Chesterfield.
- Invisible Ink Tattoo Removers leased 1,475 square feet in Promenade Shops at 11629 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Pockets of Time leased 3,000 square feet of retail at 4100 West Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
- Virginia Snow & Ice Inc. leased 0.32-acre at 210 Arcadia St. in Richmond.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Heroes Moving & Storage subleased 33,000 square feet at 2001 Dabney Road in Henrico.
- Maison RVA LLC leased 1,875 square feet at 8520 Sanford Drive in Henrico.
- Leaf Spring LLC leased 4,881 square feet at 4551 Cox Road in Henrico.
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Carrell Blanton leased 8,325 square feet at 7275 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
- Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc. leased 6,076 square feet at 7611 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- First Watch Restaurant leased 3,795 square feet of retail space in Ironwill Centre at 9949 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
- Starbucks leased 2,513 square feet of retail space in Ironwill Centre at 9949 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Kuanmin Zhu renewed its lease of 850 square feet at 512 N. Third St. in Richmond.
- I.Y.M. Tax Services LLC leased 530 square feet at 6002 W. Broad St., Suite 205, in Henrico.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- One Liberty Properties Inc. acquired the 88,003-square-foot Creative Office Environments building at 11798 N. Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover from CDH Properties LLC for $9.1 million. The building will continue to serve as the headquarters for Creative Office Environments, a workplace interiors and technology provider. Eric Robison represented the seller.
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- 2523 W. Main LLC acquired a 2,593-square-foot, mixed-use building at 2114 E. Main St. from Anahita Khonsari-Johnson for $415,000. Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the buyer.
- 3408 Hermitage LLC acquired a 1,282-square-foot office condo at 6 N. Sixth St., Unit 1B, in Richmond from MPST Enterprises LLC for $115,000. Ann Schweitzer Riley and Patrick Sullivan represented the seller.
