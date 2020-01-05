LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Treehouse Pediatric Therapy LLC renewed 1,800 square feet at 14411 Justice Road in Chesterfield.
- LaBelle & Company LLC renewed 5,327 square feet at 8906 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Supermarket el Amana leased 1,200 square feet in Gleneagles Shopping Center at 10448 Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico.
- Boil Bay leased 11,277 square feet in Parham One at 8191 Brook Road in Henrico.
- Index Fasteners renewed its lease of 6,000 square feet at 12639 Oaklake Crest Way in Chesterfield.
- X-Golf Richmond leased 5,900 square feet in Westchester Commons at 15786 WC Main Street in Chesterfield.
- Goradia Orthopedics renewed its lease of 5,006 square feet in West Shore I at 100 Concourse Blvd. in Henrico.
- Ruppert Landscape leased 4,200 square feet at 508 Gordon Ave. in Richmond.
- Diversant LLC leased 3,029 square feet in West Shore II at 201 Concourse Blvd. in Henrico.
- Mattress Warehouse renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet at 9412 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Paul Cheng leased 2,795 square feet in Parham One at 8191 Brook Road in Henrico.
- AJ’s Custom Installations LLC leased 2,666 square feet in Staples Mill Business Center at 8209-8231 Hermitage Road in Henrico.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Youngblood Inc., doing business as ReMax Commonwealth, leased 3,375 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
- Sinclair Communications LLC leased 10,941 square feet at 2001 Maywill St. in Henrico.
***
CBRE reports the following lease:
- Virginia Healthcare Foundation leased 5,599 square feet at 707 E. Main St. in Richmond.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Paisano’s leased 1,998 square feet of retail space at 805 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Here2Hear renewed its lease for 1,447 square feet of office space in Fountain Park at 9327 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:
- Goatocado Kitchens LLC leased 16,480 square feet at 1320 School St. in Richmond.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Bermuda Square Venture LLC of Nashville, Tenn., acquired the 84,064-square-foot Bermuda Square shopping center on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield from Giant Food Stores LLC for $18.6 million. The center includes two multitenant buildings and six single-tenant outparcels along with a 6-acre pad site. Catharine Spangler with Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group handled the sale negotiations. David Crawford and Pete Waldbauer served as leasing advisers during the disposition.
- JDJR Central LLC acquired a 24,400-square-foot retail strip located at 1070 Virginia Center Parkway, which is on 4.89 acres within the larger Virginia Center Station retail development, from LMD Invest LLC for $6.35 million. Sale negotiations were handled by Catharine Spangler with assistance from James Ashby IV.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- 505 Wilton Road LLC acquired a 900-square-foot building at 505 Wilton Road in Goochland from the estate of Juanita J. Wilton for $105,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
***
CBRE reports the following sale:
- EVR-Woodman LLC, doing business as Dunkin Donuts, purchased 2,264 square feet at 2300 Hungary Road in Henrico from Carter Bank & Trust for $450,000. Susan Jones represented the buyer.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- CBD Development LLC acquired the Manchester Motorworks apartments at 616 Hull St. in Richmond (39 apartments and one commercial space) from 616 Hull Street LLC for $4.3 million. Tom Rosman and Ryan Rilee represented the seller.
- Kids First Development LLC bought a 15,360-square-foot office at 100 Everett St. in Richmond from EC Holding LLC for $1.35 million. Lory Markham and Ryan Rilee represented the seller.
- Camber LLC bought a 4,184-square-foot office building at 107 S. First St. in Richmond from AG&H Properties LLC for $510,000. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham represented the seller.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sales:
- 201 N. 2nd LLC purchased buildings totaling 10,445 square feet at 201, 203 and 209 N. 2nd St. and 200, 204, 206 E. Grace St. in Richmond from ReyDun LLC. for $925,000. Tony Rolando handled the transaction.
- Ryann Story purchased a 3,700-square-foot office at 111 Rev. C.W. Harris St. in Hopewell from Stanley Holmes for $200,000. Donna Hobbs handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
