LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- NorthMarq Capital LLC leased 2,268 square feet at 7204 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
- The Mottley Law Firm PLC leased 2,150 square feet at 8001 Franklin Farms Drive in Henrico.
- Fifth Third Bank leased 6,777 square feet at 2810 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Carytown Tobacco leased 2,600 square feet of retail space at Chesterfield Crossing, 12216 Chattanooga Place, in Chesterfield.
- Starbucks Corp. leased 2,513 square feet of retail space at Ironwill, 9801-9865 Iron Bridge Road, in Chesterfield.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill leased a retail space at Ironwill, 9801-9865 Iron Bridge Road, in Chesterfield.
- Miracle Community Christian Center Inc. leased 1,500 square feet of office space at Landmark Office Center, 8716-8762 Landmark Road, in Henrico.
- Smokers leased 1,383 square feet of retail space at Nuckols Place, 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive, in Henrico.
- Outdoor Living Brands leased 8,222 square feet of office space at West Broad Village, 2426-2436 Old Brick Road, in Henrico.
- First Watch Restaurants Inc. leased 4,766 square feet of retail at 5310 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- First Watch Restaurants Inc. leased 3,795 square feet of retail at IronWill Centre, 9949 Iron Bridge Road, in Chesterfield.
- Comeplay LLC renewed its lease of 3,600 square feet of office space at 6943 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
- Precision Doors & Hardware Inc. leased 14,000 square feet of industrial space at 5799 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- Cashwell Appliance Parts Inc. leased 4,500 square feet of retail at 4501 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Bermuda Distribution & Trucking Inc. leased 52,983 square feet of office/warehouse at 7508 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
- Families in Care Intervention Services Inc. 7,952 square feet of office/warehouse at 7023 Lee Park Road in Hanover.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- County of Chesterfield leased 4,471 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
- 2015 Brands LLC leased 2,967 square feet at 11930 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- George W. Jones Co. leased 994 square feet of office space in the Landmark Office Center at 8754 Landmark Road in Richmond.
- Home Infusion Richmond leased 3,200 square feet of office space in Fountain Park, at 9327 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Civil Surgeon LLC renewed it lease for 836 square feet of office space at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
******
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
- Healing Sounds LLC of Virginia leased 1,500 square feet at 830 Southlake Boulevard in Chesterfield.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Millspring Commons Apartments LLC purchased 16 acres at 2314 Hungary Road in Henrico from JD Properties I LP for $1.5 million. Bruce Milam represented the purchaser.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Gregg Investments LLC acquired a 9,300-square-foot office building at 205-209 N. Foushee St. in Richmond from Bison Building Works LLC for $1.17 million. Tom Rosman and Ann Schweitzer Riley represented the seller. Ken Campbell represented the purchaser.
- RREAF Holdings LLC acquired a 172-unit apartment portfolio at 9 S. Market St., 15 N. Union St., 803 Hinton St., and 214 Dunlop St. in Petersburg from Dunlop Street Lofts LLC, South Street Lofts LLC, The Lofts on Market LLC, and Union Pen LLC for $13.917 million. Tom Rosman and Ryan Rilee represented the seller.
