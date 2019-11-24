LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- ClearChoice Management Services LLC leased 8,011 square feet at 4820 Lake Brook Drive in Henrico.
- 1 A Smart Start LLC leased 1,735 square feet at 7921-A W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Boot Barn Western & Work Wear leased 10,000 square feet at Lewistown Commerce Center in Hanover.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- RVA Eye Care Optometrists renewed its lease of 2,000 square feet in Virginia Center Marketplace at 10116 Brook Road in Henrico.
- 20-20 Denim renewed its lease of 1,985 square feet in Cloverleaf Shoppes at 6856 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.
- Raad Audio renewed its lease of 1,587 square feet in Cloverleaf Shoppes at 6856 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.
- All About You Tattoo renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet in Cloverleaf Shoppes at 6856 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.
- GloBody Fitness LLC leased 1,400 square feet at 6800-6840 Atmore Drive in Richmond.
- Riverside Counseling PLLC leased 1,019 square feet at 8003 Franklin Farms Drive in Henrico.
- E.C. Robins International renewed its lease of 22,275 square feet in Gaskins Centre-Building III at 9878 Mayland Drive in Henrico.
- Dollar General renewed its lease of 8,200 square feet in Glen Lea Centre at 3820 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Burton & Associates LLC, doing business as Aflac, leased 2,559 square feet at 2819 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
- William A. Young III PC leased 541 square feet at 201 N. Washington Highway in Hanover.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning LLC leased 8,211 square feet at 8033 Kimway Drive in Henrico.
- Dominion Youth Services Residential LLC leased 12,970 square feet at 2601 Willard Road in Henrico.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Startup Chief leased 925 square feet of office space in Meadowdale Square at 5935 Hopkins Road in Chesterfield.
- Courtesy Home Buyers leased 1,639 square feet in the Seventh & Franklin Building at 701 E. Franklin St. in Richmond.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- EBM Enterprises of VA LLC, doing business as The Row House, leased 2,000 square feet at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive in Henrico.
