LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- DataEdge Inc. leased 1,576 square feet at 8100 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
- St Mary’s Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC renewed 20,132 square feet at 1501 Maple Ave. in Richmond.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Kristi Lane leased 1,100 square feet at 122 Granite Ave. in Richmond.
- Ocean Drywall Inc. subleased 5,000 square feet at 3309 W. Leigh St. in Richmond.
- Waypath Consulting leased 4,251 square feet in Scott’s View at 1400 Roseneath Road in Henrico.
- Two Compadres Taqueria Bar & Grill Inc. leased 3,776 square feet at 13826 Village Place Drive in Chesterfield.
- Old Dominion Dental Corp. renewed its lease of 3,300 square feet at 2510 Waco St. in Henrico.
- Yoga Six leased 2,175 square feet in Regency mall at 1420 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Celerity IT LLC renewed its lease of 2,034 square feet in East Shore III at 140 Eastshore Drive in Henrico.
- Clinical Research Partners LLC leased 1,622 square feet in Midlothian Center at 101-271 Wadsworth Drive, Suite 261, in Chesterfield.
- NPC International Inc. renewed its lease of 1,452 square feet at 11385 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following lease:
- Maven Made LLC leased 540 square feet at 1321 ½ E. Main St. in Richmond.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Mangas Mini Treats leased 1,308 square feet of retail space in Victorian Square at 10837 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Utopia Medi Spa leased 4,070 square feet at 1403 Roseneath Road in Richmond.
******
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Maddog Ventures LLC purchased the nearly 1-acre outparcel located at Gleneagles Shopping Center at 10426 Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico from Richfield Outparcels LLC for $440,000 to be utilized for a future dance studio. David Crawford and Reilly Marchant handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- 322 W 22nd Street LLC acquired a 5,150-square-foot office/warehouse at 322 W. 22nd St. in Richmond from the bankruptcy estate of Letitia Mayo for $207,500. Dick Porter represented the seller, and Wilson Flohr represented the buyer.
- Karoun Holdings LLC acquired 4,182-square-foot office at 2124 Reymet Road in Chesterfield from Abrisz Properties LLC for $490,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
******
Colliers International reports the following sales:
- Trade Court Associates LLC purchased the 31,825-square-foot Trade Court Building at 10501 Trade Court in Chesterfield from Trade Road Associates LLC for $2.7 million. Rebecca Barricklow handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
- 3064 N Arthur Ashe Blvd LLC purchased the buildings at 3002 and 3064 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond from Skeet2 Holdings LLC for $4 million. The two buildings combine for a total of 49,500 square feet. Harrison Hall and Peter Vick handled the transaction on behalf of the buyer, while Marc Allocca, Will Bradley and Mark Williford handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
******
CBRE reports the following sale:
- James and Lisa Pickren purchased 23,669 square feet at 3941 Deep Rock Road in Henrico for $2.525 million from Joyce Properties LLC. Matt Hamilton represented the buyer.
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following sale:
- Diana Lemus purchased a 4,204-square-foot office building at 9301 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from 9311 Hull Street LLC. for $412,500. Donna Hobbs handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
