LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Born To Be Great II leased 1,500 square feet in Dabney Office Park at 2114 Dabney Road in Henrico.
- Sassy Divas renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet in Fairfield Shoppers World at 5160 Nine Mile Road in Henrico.
- CocoLemon Salon leased 1,270 square feet in Willow Lawn Plaza at 1700 Willow Lawn Drive in Henrico.
- Jazz Kutz & Stylz LLC leased 1,200 square feet in Centralia Crossing at 9801 Chester Road in Chesterfield.
- Once Upon A Child renewed its lease of 5,125 square feet in Southgate Square at 52 Southgate Square in Colonial Heights.
- Whispers of Time Consignment Shop renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet at 5512 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
******
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- ePac Chicago LLC leased 19,822 square feet at 1540 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- EAT Chicken Midlothian LLC leased 2,800 square feet at 7301 Boulder View Lane in Chesterfield.
- FloranceGordonBrown renewed 15,528 square feet at 901 E. Cary St. in Richmond.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Locke Supply Co. leased 60,000 square feet at 2300 Westmoreland Street in Henrico.
- CapFs leased 1,200 square feet at 6500 Harbour View Court in Chesterfield.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Money Mailer of Henrico leased 1,863 square feet at 4235 Innslake Drive, Suite 211, in Henrico
- Pediatrix Medical Group leased 7,203 square feet at 2810 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center leased 2,300 square feet of office space in the Rockwood Office Park at 9513 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Alpha Omega Christian Church leased 2,140 square feet of office space at 2819 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- West Broad Investments leased 661 square feet of office at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
- R+R Property Development LC leased 606 square feet of office at 3207-B Hermitage Road in Richmond.
