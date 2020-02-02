76729760
LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following lease:

  • Great Minds PBC leased 16,276 square feet at 840 Hermitage Road in Richmond.

******

CBRE reports the following leases:

  • Evolution Advisers Inc. leased 4,550 square feet at 2915 W. Leigh St. in Richmond.
  • Breeden Construction leased 7,713 square feet at 1700 Bayberry Court in Henrico.

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • A Cut Above Ceramic Tile Inc. expanded and renewed 7,011 square feet at 7483-7485 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
  • The Sheltering Arms Corp. leased 12,608 square feet at 2805 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
  • Triumph Services LLC leased 1,966 square feet at 200 Westgate Parkway in Henrico.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Dominion Land & Development Inc. leased 1,247 square feet at 8003 Franklin Farms Drive in Henrico.
  • SummitMedia LLC renewed its lease of 14,639 square feet in Moorefield I at 812 Moorefield Park Drive in Chesterfield.
  • Foot Locker leased 7,578 square feet in White Oak Village Shopping Center at 4441 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
  • Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority leased 6,000 square feet in Ashland Hanover Shopping Center at 203-259 Washington Highway in Ashland.
  • Baker’s Crust has signed a new lease for 5,464 square feet at its current location in International Shopping Center at 3507-3513 W. Cary Street in Richmond.
  • Virginia Property Insurance Association leased 2,688 square feet in West Shore III at 301 Concourse Blvd. in Henrico.
  • Riko Metzroth, of Metzroth Insurance & Financial Services, leased 2,421 square feet in the Tuckahoe Building at 8921 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.

******

Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:

The Barnabas Center leased 2,311 square feet of office at 7113 Triangle Park in Henrico.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:

  • PV Quinton LLC purchased a 9,100-square-foot retail building that is leased to Dollar General at 2375 Pocahontas Trail in New Kent County from DG Quinton LLC for $1.547 million as an investment. Andy Dallas handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

  • Amar Al-Saadawi purchased a 5,312-square-foot building at 2040 Botetourt St. in Richmond from Richmond Machinery and Equip Co. Inc. for $720,000. Joe Buhrman and Ben Bruni represented the seller.
  • Zion Crossroads LLC purchased 26 acres at Sommerfield Commercial and Industrial Park in Louisa County from Route 15 Commercial/Industrial Center LC for $2 million. Bruce Milam, Jim McVey, Michael Morris and John Thompson represented the seller.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sale:

  • Daniel E. Warren purchased the 14,000-square-foot office/warehouse building at 3900-3910 Adams Road in Henrico from Ridgeview Inc. for $600,000. Warren Services, a refrigeration and ice machine sales and service business, will occupy the building. John Madures represented the buyer in the sale.

