SALES

SVN/Motleys reports the following sale:

  • NMS Richmond LLC, a regional restaurant franchise operator, purchased the 4,880-square-foot former Ruby Tuesday at 1101 Carmia Way in Chesterfield from Dunhill Nguyen for $1.35 million for a future IHOP restaurant location. Phillip Baxter and Eric Sutter represented the seller.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:

  • Fauver Avenue Partners LLC purchased a 12,582-square-foot office/warehouse at 1503-1505 Fauver Ave. and 8792 Old Mountain Road in Henrico from Mountainbrook Properties LLC and K&S Properties LLC for $950,000. Ben Bruni and Colton Konvicki represented the purchaser.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:

  • Quarter Moon Properties LLC acquired a 4,300-square-foot office/warehouse at 11008 Richardson Road in Hanover from M.L. Bell Properties LLC for $670,000. Kevin Cox represented the seller.

Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following sale:

  • 418 W. Broad LLC purchased a 3,850-square-foot mixed-use building at 418 W. Broad St. in Richmond for $1.15 million. Nathan Hughes, Veronica Wiles and Robert Hensley represented the seller.

LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Defiant Customs leased 854 square feet at 7921-A W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Stosch, Dacey & George PC leased 1,042 square feet at 7113 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
  • Rambo General Contractors LLC leased 747 square feet at 5700 Hopkins Road in Richmond.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Jones Homes Inc. leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at 14332 Justice Road in Chesterfield.
  • Labrecque Family Partners LC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at 14328 Justice Road in Chesterfield.
  • B.A.D. — Braids & Dreds Inc. leased 1,197 square feet of office space at Fox Chase Square, 13700 Genito Road, in Chesterfield.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • US Merchants Financial Group Inc. leased 19,763 square feet of warehouse at 5401 Eubank Road in Henrico.
  • Errands Plus Inc., doing business as Worldwide Chauffeured Transportation, leased 8,310 square feet of office/warehouse at 2108 Bellemeade Road in Richmond.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Restaurant Technologies Inc. leased 12,850 square feet at 5600-5602 Charles City Circle in Henrico.
  • Southern Pump and Tank Co. LLC leased 5,332 square feet at 10470 Wilden Drive in Hanover.

CBRE reports the following lease:

  • SimpliSafe leased 60,000 square feet of office space in the Willow Lawn Shopping Center at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive in Henrico for a support center.

Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following leases:

  • Commonwealth Community Trust leased 2,275 square feet of office space at 3751 Westerre Parkway, Unit D, in Henrico.
  • Ruby Scoops Ice Cream & Sweets leased a 2,384-square-foot retail building at 300 W. Brookland Park Blvd. in Richmond.

