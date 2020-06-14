for Commercial Notes
LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Journey Health & Wellness LLC leased 1,279 square feet at 2200 Pump Road in Henrico.
  • Leaffilter North of Virginia LLC leased 6,940 square feet at 5360 Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Kool Smiles renewed its lease of 9,090 square feet of retail space at Glen Lea Centre, 3800-3824 Mechanicsville Turnpike, in Henrico.
  • Capitol Financial Solutions renewed its lease of 6,185 square feet of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.
  • Vintage Glass and Pottery renewed its leases of 4,900 square feet, and 2,000 square feet, of retail space at Hub Shopping Center, 6925 Lakeside Avenue in Henrico.
  • Commonwealth of Virginia-Department of General Services leased 3,722 square feet of office space at Vistas I, 5540 Falmouth St., in Henrico.
  • Village Practice Management Company LLC leased 3,383 square feet of office space at Clay Suites, 3117 W. Clay St. in Richmond.
  • JuJu Bee’s LLC renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet of retail space at Lakeside Town Center, 6920 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
  • Artisan Nails renewed its lease of 1,755 square feet of retail space at West Broad Shopping Center, 9125 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
  • Johnson, Gasink & Baxter renewed its lease of 1,687 square feet of office space at Westerre Commons Condo, 3741-B Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.
  • Penny Plate LLC renewed its lease of 1,547 square feet of office space at Cox Court, 4461 Cox Road, in Henrico.
  • Richmond Women’s Specialists leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Cosby Village Shopping Center, 15930 Hull Street Road, Chesterfield.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Southern Pump and Tank Co. leased 5,332 square feet of office/warehouse at 10470 Wilden Drive in Hanover.
  • Barnhardt Mobility, doing business as 101 Mobility, leased 4,960 square feet of office/warehouse at 7605-B Compton Road in Henrico.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Restaurant Technologies Inc. leased 12,850 square feet at 5600-5602 Charles City Circle in Henrico.
Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following lease:

  • Scherm Family Chiropractic leased 1,000 square feet at 8052 Elm Drive in Hanover.

Taylor Long Properties report the following lease:

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:

  • BRG Scotts Edge OZ LLC purchased 0.542 acres at 1700 Belleville St. in Richmond from CenturyLink for $500,000. Ben Bruni represented the seller.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

  • MAT Developments LLC bought 22.54 acres at 2401 Elliham Ave. in Chesterfield from Cockrell Logistics Services Inc. for $100,000. Dick Porter represented the seller.

Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:

  • BCF-Piping purchased 1145 Tricounty Drive in Goochland from Gorman Properties LLC for $1.15 million. Bill Phillips represented the seller.

Taylor Long Properties report the following sale:

  • BSA 219 LLC purchased 6,270-square-foot building at 219 W. Broad St. in Richmond from Natural Gas Company of VA Inc. for $542,000. Ellen Long represented the seller.

Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following sale:

  • 504 West Broad LLC purchased two mixed-use properties with a total of 5,774 square feet at 504 and 506 W. Broad St. in Richmond for $900,000. Nathan Hughes, Veronica Wiles, and Robert Hensley represented the seller in the transaction.

