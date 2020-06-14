LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Journey Health & Wellness LLC leased 1,279 square feet at 2200 Pump Road in Henrico.
- Leaffilter North of Virginia LLC leased 6,940 square feet at 5360 Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Kool Smiles renewed its lease of 9,090 square feet of retail space at Glen Lea Centre, 3800-3824 Mechanicsville Turnpike, in Henrico.
- Capitol Financial Solutions renewed its lease of 6,185 square feet of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.
- Vintage Glass and Pottery renewed its leases of 4,900 square feet, and 2,000 square feet, of retail space at Hub Shopping Center, 6925 Lakeside Avenue in Henrico.
- Commonwealth of Virginia-Department of General Services leased 3,722 square feet of office space at Vistas I, 5540 Falmouth St., in Henrico.
- Village Practice Management Company LLC leased 3,383 square feet of office space at Clay Suites, 3117 W. Clay St. in Richmond.
- JuJu Bee’s LLC renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet of retail space at Lakeside Town Center, 6920 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
- Artisan Nails renewed its lease of 1,755 square feet of retail space at West Broad Shopping Center, 9125 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
- Johnson, Gasink & Baxter renewed its lease of 1,687 square feet of office space at Westerre Commons Condo, 3741-B Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.
- Penny Plate LLC renewed its lease of 1,547 square feet of office space at Cox Court, 4461 Cox Road, in Henrico.
- Richmond Women’s Specialists leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Cosby Village Shopping Center, 15930 Hull Street Road, Chesterfield.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Southern Pump and Tank Co. leased 5,332 square feet of office/warehouse at 10470 Wilden Drive in Hanover.
- Barnhardt Mobility, doing business as 101 Mobility, leased 4,960 square feet of office/warehouse at 7605-B Compton Road in Henrico.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Restaurant Technologies Inc. leased 12,850 square feet at 5600-5602 Charles City Circle in Henrico.
- Southern Pump and Tank Co. LLC leased 5,332 square feet at 10470 Wilden Drive in Hanover.
******
Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following lease:
- Scherm Family Chiropractic leased 1,000 square feet at 8052 Elm Drive in Hanover.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following lease:
- Journey Health & Wellness LLC leased 1,279 square feet at 2200 Pump Road in Henrico.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- BRG Scotts Edge OZ LLC purchased 0.542 acres at 1700 Belleville St. in Richmond from CenturyLink for $500,000. Ben Bruni represented the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- MAT Developments LLC bought 22.54 acres at 2401 Elliham Ave. in Chesterfield from Cockrell Logistics Services Inc. for $100,000. Dick Porter represented the seller.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:
- BCF-Piping purchased 1145 Tricounty Drive in Goochland from Gorman Properties LLC for $1.15 million. Bill Phillips represented the seller.
******
Taylor Long Properties report the following sale:
- BSA 219 LLC purchased 6,270-square-foot building at 219 W. Broad St. in Richmond from Natural Gas Company of VA Inc. for $542,000. Ellen Long represented the seller.
******
Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following sale:
- 504 West Broad LLC purchased two mixed-use properties with a total of 5,774 square feet at 504 and 506 W. Broad St. in Richmond for $900,000. Nathan Hughes, Veronica Wiles, and Robert Hensley represented the seller in the transaction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.