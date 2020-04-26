SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Berman Kappler Properties acquired the Centralia Crossing shopping center at 9801 Chester Road in Chesterfield from Centralia Crossing LLC, Marcos Investments LLC and Marcos Properties LLC for $4.041 million. The 47,743-square-foot center recently underwent significant capital improvements along with an extension of Food Lion’s lease term. Sale negotiations were handled by Catharine Spangler, while David Crawford and Reilly Marchant handled leasing efforts at the property on behalf of prior owners.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- W.V. McClure Inc. purchased 20 acres at 11300 Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield from Riley Lowe for $1.1 million. Chris Jenkins and Randy Cosby represented the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- 3WC LLC acquired a 2,890-square-foot retail building at 3 W. Cary St. in Richmond from Mcginney Craute LLC for $530,000. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
******
SVN/Motleys reports the following sale:
******
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Watkins 1 B LLC purchased 3.998 acres at Watkins Land, Parcel C, in Chesterfield from Watkins Land LLC for $1.075 million. Joe Marchetti handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following sales:
- Vinson Investments Inc. purchased 7305 Boulder View Lane in Chesterfield from Katchinoff Building Corp for $340,000. Ellen Long represented the seller.
- Daronis LLC purchased 717 N. Courthouse Road in Chesterfield from McClure Family Realty LLC for $1.3 million. Ellen Long represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Virginia Investments 711 Broad LLC purchased 16 units and one commercial space at Broad Street Lofts on West Broad Street in Richmond from 711 West Broad Street LLC for $3.4 million. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd represented the seller.
- Randolph Homes LLC bought six units at 2914 Idlewood Ave. in Richmond from Idlewood Ave LLC for $775,000. Justin Sledd and Tom Rosman represented the seller.
LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- KM Hotels LLC renewed 2,208 square feet at 6627 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Anixter renewed 5,007 square feet at 1746 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Virginia Asphalt Association leased 2,504 square feet at 7814 Carousel Lane in Henrico.
- Vinny’s Italian Grill leased 3,750 square feet at 10221 Washington Highway in Hanover.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Network Building & Consulting LLC leased 15,772 square feet of office at East Shore II, 120 Eastshore Drive, in Henrico.
- RBC Capital Markets renewed its lease of 3,537 square feet of office at Stony Point Office Building I in Richmond.
- McDonald, Sutton & Duval renewed its lease of 3,275 square feet of office at Vistas II, 5516 Falmouth St., in Henrico.
- Starbucks Corp. leased 2,490 square feet at Libbie Mill — Midtown, 2363 Roux St., in Henrico.
- The Motley Law Firm PLC leased 2,150 square feet of office at the Koger Building, 8001 Franklin Farms Drive, in Henrico.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Spencer Trucking Inc. leased 1.31 acres at 2403 Commerce Road in Richmond.
- US Merchants Financial Group Inc. leased 41,250 square feet of warehouse at 1700 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Richmond Times-Dispatch renewed 10,000 square feet at Ruffin Mill Center, 16067-16071 Continental Blvd., in Chesterfield.
- MasTec North America Inc. leased 19,156 square feet at 2400 Maury St. in Richmond.
- Riverside Counseling and Consulting LLC leased 924 square feet at 4 S. First St. in Richmond.
******
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Cardiac Surgical Associates leased 4,100 square feet at 7611 Forest Ave. in Henrico.
- Pinnacle Treatment Centers leased 1,879 square feet at 2002 Bremo Road in Richmond.
- Mayson’s Pharmacy leased 898 square feet at 110 N. Robinson St. in Richmond.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:
- Mr. Pepe Mexican Restaurant leased 3,007 square feet of retail space in Woodlake Commons, 7020 Woodlake Commons Loop, in Chesterfield.
******
Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:
- Teo’s Automobile Paint Supplies leased 1,280 square feet at Stonebridge Plaza in Chesterfield.
******
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
- Civil Surgeon LLC renewed its lease for 836 square feet of office space at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
******
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
******
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Copia LLC leased 7,784 square feet at 6300 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Pola Rodriguez leased 1,700 square feet at 3991 Glenside Drive, Unit D, in Henrico.
- Nicole’s Florist leased 1,056 square feet at 1219 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.
- Herbalife leased 800 square feet at 3991 Glenside Drive, Unit I, in Henrico.
