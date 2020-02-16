LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Pit & Peel Inc. leased 3,986 square feet at 1744 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Richmond Gastroenterology Associates Inc. renewed 3,428 square feet at 5875 Bremo Road in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Verizon Wireless renewed its lease of 7,800 square feet at 7720 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- NE-Pro Day Support Inc. leased 4,350 square feet in Parham East at 2201-2221 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Raymond James & Associates Inc. renewed its lease of 4,331 square feet in Westerre I at 3951 Westerre Parkway in Henrico.
- Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority leased 4,000 square feet in Charter Colony at Charter Colony Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Express Wholesale Kitchen & Bath Cabinets renewed its lease of 3,345 square feet in Huguenot Trade Center at 1193 Alverser Drive in Chesterfield.
- The Pit and The Peel leased 3,986 square feet in North Run VI at 1746 E. Parham Road in Henrico.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Speight, Marshall, Francis leased 3,006 square feet at 2821 Emerywood Parkway in Henrico.
- Primerica leased 1,200 square feet at 6500 Harbour View Court in Chesterfield.
- Reynolds Family Dentistry PLC leased 1,196 square feet at 5700 Old Richmond Ave. in Henrico.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:
- LHO Solutions leased 2,459 square feet of office space located at 1106-1108 E. Main St. in Richmond.
***
Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:
- Neo Comm SOVA Inc., doing business as Boost Mobile, leased 1,450 square feet at 1256 Concord Ave. in Henrico.
- Yvette Bland, doing business as Your Expectations, leased 2,080 square feet at 10001 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- SRC Overbrook LLC purchased 12,000 square feet at 2408 Ownby Lane in Richmond from 2408 Ownby Lane LLC for $1.35 million. Ben Bruni, Russell Wyatt and Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- B&B Properties II LLC bought 5.695 acres on Walnut Avenue in Henrico from CAB 2 Properties LLC for $200,000. Dick Porter and Wilson Flohr represented the seller, and Kevin Cox represented the buyer.
- Lawrenceville Land Company LLC acquired 5,391-square-foot office at 3010 Lincoln Ave. in Henrico from Slovak Ltd LLC for $200,000. Byron Holmes represented the buyer.
******
CBRE reports the following sales:
- Clayton Gits purchased 3,634 square feet at 3701 Cox Road in Henrico for $1.5 million from Truliant Federal Credit Union. Matt Hamilton represented the buyer.
- Taylor Bent LLC purchased 2,566 square feet at 5057 Craig Rath Blvd. in Chesterfield from BT Swift Creek LLC. Chris Wallace and Eric Williford represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- AGYM Holdings LLC bought a 1,623-square-foot duplex building at 506 E. Brookland Park Blvd. in Richmond from Mary L. Harris for $119,500. Justin Sledd represented the buyer.
