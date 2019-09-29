LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Buehler & Berryhill Financial Partners LLC leased 1,503 square feet at 250 Wylderose Commons in Chesterfield.
- Boot Barn Western & Work Wear leased 8,500 square feet at 2600 Conduit Road in Colonial Heights.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Apex Insurance Agency LLC renewed its lease of 4,105 square feet in West Shore II at 201 Concourse Blvd. in Henrico.
- McAngus Goudelock & Courie LLC subleased 3,554 square feet at 4301 Dominion Blvd. in Henrico.
- Bliss Nail Lounge leased 3,533 square feet in Charter Colony at Charter Colony and Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Aqua Living Factory Outlets leased 3,200 square feet at 6414 Horsepen Road in Henrico.
- Grove Avenue Piano leased 3,071 square feet at 2323 Westwood Ave. in Henrico.
- H&R Block renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet in Carytown Square at 3220 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Commonwealth Tree Care Inc. leased 7,400 square feet of office/warehouse at 20 Westover Hills Blvd. in Richmond.
- Nurse Aides & Health Education LLC leased 2,499 square feet at 621 Moorefield Park Drive in Chesterfield.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- RSM US LLP renewed its 8,813-square-foot lease at SunTrust Center, 919 E. Main St., in Richmond.
- RGN-Richmond IV LLC renewed its 16,156-square-foot lease at Boulders II, 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive, in Chesterfield.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- FM Solutions leased 1,850 square feet of office space in the Bon Air Professional Building at 2800 Buford Road in Richmond.
- Sonic leased 1,497 square feet of retail space at 805 Cary St. in Richmond.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- BMS Partners LLC purchased the 6,000-square-foot office building at 2510 Professional Road in Chesterfield from Core Point Properties LLC for $580,000. Amy Broderick handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- Prosport CPA PLLC purchased 3.22 acres on Cumberland Station Road in Patriots Landing in New Kent County from Patriots Landing Management Corp. for $275,000. Joe Buhrman and Bill Barnett represented the seller.
- 110 South Pitt LLC purchased 1.277 acres at 11301 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield from BSA Chester LLC for $3.345 million. Jim McVey, Michael Morris and Randy Cosby represented the purchaser.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sales:
- Trebour Holdings LLC purchased the 2,995-square-foot former BB&T branch at 9004 Huguenot Road in Richmond from 9004 Huguenot Road LLC for $915,000. Read Goode represented the seller, and Cheryle Toy represented the buyer.
- Ironwood Automotive LLC purchased the 3,500-square-foot former Cosby Auto at 1704 Belleville St. in Richmond from the Trustees for Thomas Anthony Weiler Sr. and Anna Moore Weiler for $490,000. Read Goode and Cheryle Toy represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Brook Villas LLC purchased 6 acres at 8000 Brook Road in Henrico from St. Joseph’s Villa for $410,000. Ryan Rilee represented the buyer.
******
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man with Square Feet reports the following sale:
- Virginia Natural Gas Inc. bought 9.66 acres along the intersection of Interstate 64 and Route 106 in New Kent from Theatre Square LC for $627,600. John Jay Schwartz represented the seller.
******
SVN/Motleys reports the following sale:
- Dunhill Nguyen bought a 4,688-square-foot former Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 1101 Carmia Way in Chesterfield from Ruby Tuesday for $1.1 million. Phillip Baxter represented the seller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.