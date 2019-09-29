76729760
Creatas

LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Buehler & Berryhill Financial Partners LLC leased 1,503 square feet at 250 Wylderose Commons in Chesterfield.
  • Boot Barn Western & Work Wear leased 8,500 square feet at 2600 Conduit Road in Colonial Heights.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Apex Insurance Agency LLC renewed its lease of 4,105 square feet in West Shore II at 201 Concourse Blvd. in Henrico.
  • McAngus Goudelock & Courie LLC subleased 3,554 square feet at 4301 Dominion Blvd. in Henrico.
  • Bliss Nail Lounge leased 3,533 square feet in Charter Colony at Charter Colony and Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
  • Aqua Living Factory Outlets leased 3,200 square feet at 6414 Horsepen Road in Henrico.
  • Grove Avenue Piano leased 3,071 square feet at 2323 Westwood Ave. in Henrico.
  • H&R Block renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet in Carytown Square at 3220 W. Cary St. in Richmond.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Commonwealth Tree Care Inc. leased 7,400 square feet of office/warehouse at 20 Westover Hills Blvd. in Richmond.
  • Nurse Aides & Health Education LLC leased 2,499 square feet at 621 Moorefield Park Drive in Chesterfield.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • RSM US LLP renewed its 8,813-square-foot lease at SunTrust Center, 919 E. Main St., in Richmond.
  • RGN-Richmond IV LLC renewed its 16,156-square-foot lease at Boulders II, 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive, in Chesterfield.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

  • FM Solutions leased 1,850 square feet of office space in the Bon Air Professional Building at 2800 Buford Road in Richmond.
  • Sonic leased 1,497 square feet of retail space at 805 Cary St. in Richmond.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:

  • BMS Partners LLC purchased the 6,000-square-foot office building at 2510 Professional Road in Chesterfield from Core Point Properties LLC for $580,000. Amy Broderick handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

  • Prosport CPA PLLC purchased 3.22 acres on Cumberland Station Road in Patriots Landing in New Kent County from Patriots Landing Management Corp. for $275,000. Joe Buhrman and Bill Barnett represented the seller.
  • 110 South Pitt LLC purchased 1.277 acres at 11301 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield from BSA Chester LLC for $3.345 million. Jim McVey, Michael Morris and Randy Cosby represented the purchaser.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sales:

  • Trebour Holdings LLC purchased the 2,995-square-foot former BB&T branch at 9004 Huguenot Road in Richmond from 9004 Huguenot Road LLC for $915,000. Read Goode represented the seller, and Cheryle Toy represented the buyer.
  • Ironwood Automotive LLC purchased the 3,500-square-foot former Cosby Auto at 1704 Belleville St. in Richmond from the Trustees for Thomas Anthony Weiler Sr. and Anna Moore Weiler for $490,000. Read Goode and Cheryle Toy represented the seller.

******

One South Commercial reports the following sale:

  • Brook Villas LLC purchased 6 acres at 8000 Brook Road in Henrico from St. Joseph’s Villa for $410,000. Ryan Rilee represented the buyer.

******

Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man with Square Feet reports the following sale:

  • Virginia Natural Gas Inc. bought 9.66 acres along the intersection of Interstate 64 and Route 106 in New Kent from Theatre Square LC for $627,600. John Jay Schwartz represented the seller.

******

SVN/Motleys reports the following sale:

  • Dunhill Nguyen bought a 4,688-square-foot former Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 1101 Carmia Way in Chesterfield from Ruby Tuesday for $1.1 million. Phillip Baxter represented the seller.

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription