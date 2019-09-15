LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Computer Aid Inc. renewed its lease of 2,055 square feet in Vistas II at 5516 Falmouth St. in Henrico.
- Ariya Chiropractic leased 1,728 square feet in Gayton Crossing Shopping Center at 9782 Gayton Road in Henrico.
- Virginia Assisted Living Association leased 1,480 square feet in the Springfield Professional Center at 4440 Springfield Road, Suite 102, in Henrico.
- Law Offices of Robert W. Carter Jr. leased 1,171 square feet at 4301 Dominion Blvd. in Henrico.
- The Vintage Owl LLC renewed its lease of 3,750 square feet at 711 Johnston Willis Drive in Chesterfield.
- Image Business Interiors LLC leased 3,700 square feet in the Corrugated Box building at 201 W. Seventh St. in Richmond.
- Industrial Health Inc. leased 2,650 square feet at 9011-9019 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following lease:
- Hobbs & Associates Inc. leased 14,626 square feet at 5400 Byrdhill Road in Henrico.
***
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Capital Caring Hospice leased 3,710 square feet at 9020 Stony Point Parkway in Richmond.
- Securadyne Systems leased 6,560 square feet at 303 Ashcake Road in Hanover.
- Kane Jefferies leased 6,487 square feet at 1700 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:
- Carytown Bicycle Co. leased 2,000 square feet in Winterfield Crossing in Chesterfield.
***
JLL reports the following leases:
- Kidd and Co. Inc. leased 2,288 square feet at 5011 Brook Road in Henrico.
- GPT Properties Trust extended the lease for 164,153 square feet at 9960 Mayland Drive in Henrico.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Prosport CPA PLLC purchased 3.22 acres on Cumberland Station Road in Patriots Landing in New Kent County from Patriots Landing Management Corp. for $275,000. Joe Buhrman and Bill Barnett represented the seller.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- Mae & Marie Properties LLC bought a 13,000-square-foot office/warehouse at 10429 Leadbetter Road in Hanover from TNS JR LLC for $920,000. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
- Dominion Energy bought 28.676 acres at 13021 Genito Road in Chesterfield from the Forsee Family Co. LLC for $525,000. Dick Porter represented the seller.
***
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Jonathan Hill and Lauren Hill purchased the 8.3-acre site known as Northside Properties at 5400, 5404, 5408, 5500 and 5601 Chamberlayne Ave. and at 1002 Wilmer Ave. in Henrico from DYS Real Estate LLC for $1.8 million. Jimmy Martin and Wood Thornton handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
***
CBRE reports the following sales:
- Yancey Real Estate purchased a 6,339-square-foot building at 5021 Craig Rath Blvd. in Chesterfield from BET Investments for $1.213 million. Chris Wallace and Eric Williford represented the seller. Susan Jones represented the buyer.
- Chick-fil-A purchased 1.67 acres at Chamberlayne Road and Times-Dispatch Boulevard in Hanover from Nexstar Broadcasting for $1.3 million. Susan Jones represented the seller.
***
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- WWS XX LLC,
- WWS XXI LLC and
- WWS XXII LLC acquired a portfolio of 10 multifamily properties at 800 N. Sheppard/2900 Monument Ave., 2915 Rear W. Grace St., 3001 Monument Ave, 707 N. Colonial Ave., 3425 Kensington Ave., 4309 Grove Ave., 4311 Grove Ave., 3301 Grove Ave., 106 N. Dooley St. and 2614 Grove Ave. in Richmond for $16,718,920. Jerry Ford represented the buyer.
***
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man with Square Feet reports the following sale:
- Manakin Road LLC acquired 5.03 acres at 1994 Manakin Road in Goochland from Nuckols Family LLC for $350,000. John Jay Schwartz represented the buyer.
