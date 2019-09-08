LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Sonic leased 1,497 square feet at 805 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Economedical Inc. leased 4,200 square feet at 2026-A Dabney Road in Henrico.
- Chicken Salad Chick leased 2,600 square feet in Brandy Creek Commons at 6595 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover.
- Caritas leased 50,746 square feet at 1120 and 1112 Gordon Ave. in Richmond.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Romanoff Floor Covering Inc. leased 11,500 square feet of office/warehouse at 10530 Northlake Park Drive in Hanover.
- Craneworks Inc. leased 2,500 square feet of office/warehouse at 10054 Whitesel Road in Hanover.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Acorn Sign Manufacturing Inc. leased 7,300 square feet at 4100 W. Clay St. in Henrico.
- Acorn Sign Manufacturing Inc. leased 12,040 square feet at 4109 W. Clay St. in Henrico.
***
CBRE reports the following leases:
- Dietz Law Firm leased 1,045 square feet at 3850 Gaskins Road in Henrico.
- Snowbird Investments LLC leased 1,576 square feet at 1800 Bayberry Court in Henrico.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:
- Carytown Bicycle Co. leased of 2,000 square feet in Winterfield Crossing in Chesterfield.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Rams Holding LLC purchased the fuel station at 280 Charter Colony Parkway in Chesterfield from Edens & Avant Realty for $700,000 and will renovate and re-open the store. Richard L. Thalhimer and David Crawford handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Mainstreet Homes of Virginia purchased 16.5 acres at 2058 Rockville Road in Goochland County from Nuckols Family LLC for $1,320,000. Joe Buhrman and Bill Barnett represented the seller.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Makin Cents LLC acquired a 23,713-square-foot office/warehouse at 2401 Bellwood Road in Chesterfield from Gottlieb Shapiro Richmond LLC for $1.3 million. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
******
Colliers International reports the following sale:
- Jonathan Hill and Lauren Hill purchased the 8.3 acre site known as Northside Properties at 5400, 5404, 5408, 5500 and 5601 Chamberlayne Ave. and at 1002 Wilmer Ave. in Henrico from DYS Real Estate LLC for $1.8 million. Jimmy Martin and Wood Thornton handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sales:
- Tr-City Commerce Street LLC acquired 77,591 square feet consisting of 63 town homes and a parking lot at 703 Commerce and 607 Hinton St. in Petersburg from Commerce Partners LLC for $3,116,279. Tom Rosman and Ryan Rilee represented the seller.
- 1716 Summit LLC bought the Ambience Lofts’ 31 units at 1714-1716 Summit Ave. in Richmond from Atrium Lofts LLC for $4,844,000. Justin Sledd represented the seller and Tom Rosman represented the buyer.
******
Have Site Will Travel Ltd. and The Man with Square Feet reports the following sale:
- Manakin Road LLC acquired 5.03 acres at 1994 Manakin Road in Goochland from Nuckols Family LLC for $350,000. John Jay Schwartz represented the buyer.
******
JLL reports the following leases:
- McDonald Properties LLC sold the 5,272-square-foot building at 3315 W. Broad St. in Richmond from P2 Richmond for $975,000. Jimmy Appich and Scott Harrison represented the buyer.
Kidd and Co. Inc. purchased 14,081-square-foot building at 1501 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond from MCQ&J Withholdings for $1.1 million. Adam Lawson and Danny Holly represented the buyer.
