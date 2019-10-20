76729760
LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Bon Air Title renewed 7,517 square feet at 9211 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
  • TruGreen Limited Partnership renewed 23,439 square feet at 6722 Atmore Drive in Richmond.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Groomer’s Mall renewed its lease of 6,000 square feet at 1701 Oak Lake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
  • Environmental Alliance Inc. renewed its lease of 3,268 square feet at 8215 Hermitage Road in Henrico.
  • MVP Therapy renewed its lease of 2,400 square feet in Ivymont Square Shopping Center at 14265 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
  • Virginia Prosthetics Inc. leased 2,303 square feet in the Fairfax Building at 10710 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
  • Fig Tree Therapy leased 1,647 square feet in Two Paragon Place at 6802 Paragon Place in Henrico.
  • Unique Holistic Care leased 1,547 square feet at 4907 Fitzhugh Ave. in Henrico.
  • VCAM leased 12,268 square feet at 4212 Park Place Court in Henrico.
  • Romanoff Floor Coverings Inc. leased 11,500 square feet at 10530 Northlake Park Drive in Hanover.
  • Corporate Living Solutions LLC renewed its lease of 5,460 square feet at 8257 Hermitage Road in Henrico.
  • Pyramid Electrical Contractors LLC renewed its lease of 4,800 square feet at 12730 Spectrim Lane in Chesterfield.
  • New Century Hospice of Richmond renewed its lease of 3,261 square feet in Moorefield II at 808 Moorefield Park Drive in Chesterfield.
  • Cary Bowen, Esquire renewed its lease of 2,698 square feet in Landmark Office Center at 8740 Landmark Road in Henrico.
  • Purefy Inc. leased 2,361 square feet in the Bookbindery Building at 2201 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:

  • Virginia Commonwealth University leased 2,500 square feet of office space at 700 W. Franklin St. in Richmond.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Harris Williams Dental Lab Inc. leased 1,235 square feet at 5700 Old Richmond Ave. in Henrico.
  • LPH LLC leased 10,992 square feet at 3101 Northside Ave. in Henrico.

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:

  • D&S Multiservices leased 1,038 square feet of retail space in Meadowbrook Shopping Center at 5742 Hopkins Road in Richmond.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:

  • Gaskins Hotel Partners LLC purchased about 3.45 acres at 9950 Independence Park Drive in Henrico from Commonwealth Foundation for Cancer Research for $850,000. David Butchello handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser, and David M. Smith represented the seller.

SVN/Motleys reports the following sale:

  • Dunhill Nguyen bought a 4,688-square-foot former Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 1101 Carmia Way in Chesterfield from Ruby Tuesday for $1.1 million. Phillip Baxter represented the seller.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:

  • Richard L. Ray Jr. purchased 124 acres at 7704 Colemans Lake Road in Dinwiddie County from Stonewall Timberlands for $165,000. Nate Krey and Hank Campbell represented the seller.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:

  • EIG14T RCCC 232 VA-Chesterfield LLC acquired 7.35 acres at 14717 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from Five Forks Corp. for $30,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
  • EIG14T RCCC 232 VA-Chesterfield LLC acquired 1.3 acres at 15100 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from Five Forks Corp. for $600,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.

One South Commercial reports the following sale:

  • 109 S Boulevard LLC and
  • 301 S Boulevard LLC bought two buildings (a 12-unit and a 6-unit) at 109 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. and 301 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond from Holmberg Homes for $2.65 million. Tom Rosmand and Justin Sledd represented the seller.

