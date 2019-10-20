LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Bon Air Title renewed 7,517 square feet at 9211 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
- TruGreen Limited Partnership renewed 23,439 square feet at 6722 Atmore Drive in Richmond.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Groomer’s Mall renewed its lease of 6,000 square feet at 1701 Oak Lake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
- Environmental Alliance Inc. renewed its lease of 3,268 square feet at 8215 Hermitage Road in Henrico.
- MVP Therapy renewed its lease of 2,400 square feet in Ivymont Square Shopping Center at 14265 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Virginia Prosthetics Inc. leased 2,303 square feet in the Fairfax Building at 10710 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Fig Tree Therapy leased 1,647 square feet in Two Paragon Place at 6802 Paragon Place in Henrico.
- Unique Holistic Care leased 1,547 square feet at 4907 Fitzhugh Ave. in Henrico.
- VCAM leased 12,268 square feet at 4212 Park Place Court in Henrico.
- Romanoff Floor Coverings Inc. leased 11,500 square feet at 10530 Northlake Park Drive in Hanover.
- Corporate Living Solutions LLC renewed its lease of 5,460 square feet at 8257 Hermitage Road in Henrico.
- Pyramid Electrical Contractors LLC renewed its lease of 4,800 square feet at 12730 Spectrim Lane in Chesterfield.
- New Century Hospice of Richmond renewed its lease of 3,261 square feet in Moorefield II at 808 Moorefield Park Drive in Chesterfield.
- Cary Bowen, Esquire renewed its lease of 2,698 square feet in Landmark Office Center at 8740 Landmark Road in Henrico.
- Purefy Inc. leased 2,361 square feet in the Bookbindery Building at 2201 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:
- Virginia Commonwealth University leased 2,500 square feet of office space at 700 W. Franklin St. in Richmond.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Harris Williams Dental Lab Inc. leased 1,235 square feet at 5700 Old Richmond Ave. in Henrico.
- LPH LLC leased 10,992 square feet at 3101 Northside Ave. in Henrico.
******
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:
- D&S Multiservices leased 1,038 square feet of retail space in Meadowbrook Shopping Center at 5742 Hopkins Road in Richmond.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Gaskins Hotel Partners LLC purchased about 3.45 acres at 9950 Independence Park Drive in Henrico from Commonwealth Foundation for Cancer Research for $850,000. David Butchello handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser, and David M. Smith represented the seller.
******
SVN/Motleys reports the following sale:
- Dunhill Nguyen bought a 4,688-square-foot former Ruby Tuesday restaurant at 1101 Carmia Way in Chesterfield from Ruby Tuesday for $1.1 million. Phillip Baxter represented the seller.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Richard L. Ray Jr. purchased 124 acres at 7704 Colemans Lake Road in Dinwiddie County from Stonewall Timberlands for $165,000. Nate Krey and Hank Campbell represented the seller.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- EIG14T RCCC 232 VA-Chesterfield LLC acquired 7.35 acres at 14717 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from Five Forks Corp. for $30,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
- EIG14T RCCC 232 VA-Chesterfield LLC acquired 1.3 acres at 15100 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield from Five Forks Corp. for $600,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
******
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- 109 S Boulevard LLC and
- 301 S Boulevard LLC bought two buildings (a 12-unit and a 6-unit) at 109 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. and 301 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond from Holmberg Homes for $2.65 million. Tom Rosmand and Justin Sledd represented the seller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.