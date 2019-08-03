The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Systems and methods for volt-ampere reactive control and optimization; (U.S. Patent 10,367,354); Stephen J. Tyler of Henrico and Melissa A. Peskin of Richmond; Dominion Energy Inc. of Richmond: A method, apparatus, system and computer program is provided for optimizing and controlling volt-amperes reactive on an electrical control system. System-level and local-level measurements are determined and analyzed to prioritize and optimize which VAR adjusters are adjusted.
System and method for mobile social networking within a target area; (U.S. Patent 10,366,355); Frederick Joel Mason Jr. and Donald Jeffrey Smith of Richmond; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: A system and method for mobile social networking within a target area are provided. The method provides for mobile social networking. The method includes receiving a social networking profile, and a target area. The social networking profile has at least one user preference. The method also includes broadcasting the social networking profile to one or more members of the social network within the target area. The method further includes searching within the target area for the one or more members having a preference that is the same or similar to the at least one user preference. The method additionally includes enabling contact with the one or more members having the same or similar at least one user preference.
Electronic vaping device and components thereof; (U.S. Patent 10,362,806); Edmond J. Cadieux of Mechanicsville; Douglas A. Burton of Glen Allen; Barry S. Smith of Hopewell; Peter Lipowicz of Midlothian and others; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A liquid reservoir component of an electronic vaping device includes an outer casing extending in a longitudinal direction, an air inlet, and a vapor outlet. An inner tube is within the outer casing defining a central air passage communicates with the inlet and the outlet. A liquid reservoir is in an annular space between the outer casing and the inner tube. A susceptor is adjacent the central air passage, and a wick is in communication with the liquid reservoir and in thermal communication with the susceptor such that the susceptor is operable to heat the liquid material to a temperature to vaporize the liquid material and form a vapor in the central air passage. The liquid reservoir component is configured to connect with a power supply component such that an induction source is operable to generate an inductive field to heat the susceptor when powered by the power source.
Aerosol-generating device with sealed compartment; (U.S. Patent 10,362,804); Altria Client Services LLC: An aerosol-generating device may include a housing defining at least one internal compartment. The housing may be waterproof. The aerosol-generating device may further include a power supply, an electric heater, and/or a haptic feedback device. Each of the power supply, electric heater, and/or haptic feedback device may be positioned within one or more of the at least one internal compartment.
