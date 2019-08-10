The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Lubricants with calcium-containing detergents and their use for improving low-speed pre-ignition; (U.S. Patent 10,370,615); Kristin Fletcher of Midlothian and others; Afton Chemical Corp. of Richmond: A lubricating oil composition and method of operating a boosted internal combustion engine. The lubricating oil composition includes greater than 50 wt. % of a base oil, one or more overbased calcium sulfonate detergent(s) and one or more overbased calcium phenate detergent(s). The calcium, boron, nitrogen, and amount of soap are maintained within certain ratios, and the total base number contribution from all detergents to the lubricating oil composition is less than 4.2 mg KOH/g of the lubricating oil composition, as measured by the method of ASTM D-2896. The lubricating oil composition and method may be effective to reduce low-speed pre-ignition events in a boosted internal combustion engine lubricated with the lubricating oil composition relative to capable lubricating oil compositions.
***
Multiple dispersion generator e-vaping device; (U.S. Patent 10,368,581); Ali A. Rostami, Yezdi Pithawalla, David Kane, Jason Flora, Catherine Barnes, Richard Arena and Georgios Karles of Richmond, Munmaya K. Mishra of Manakin Sabot; Gerd Kobal of Sandy Hook; Christopher S. Tucker and Peter Lipowicz of Midlothian; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A base for an e-vaping device is configured to couple with multiple cartridges configured to generate separate, respective dispersions. The cartridges may include one or more atomizer assemblies or vaporizer assemblies. The base may include multiple connectors electrically coupled to the power supply. The connectors may be configured to couple multiple dispersion generators to a power supply of the base. The base may include control circuitry configured to independently control dispersion generation by dispersion generators coupled to the base. The control circuitry may independently control dispersion generation by the first and second cartridges based on cartridge information accessed through at least one of the first and second connectors. The control circuitry may control dispersion generation by controlling power supplied to the dispersion generators.
***
Electrically heated smoking system; (U.S. Patent 10,368,584); Philip Morris USA Inc. of Henrico: An electrically heated smoking system includes a secondary unit capable of receiving a smoking article having an aerosol-forming substrate. The secondary unit includes at least one heating element and an interface for connection to a primary power supply for supplying electrical power to the at least one heating element during a pre-heating mode, to increase the temperature of the aerosol-forming substrate to an operating temperature. The secondary unit further includes a secondary power supply arranged to supply electrical power to the at least one heating element during a smoking mode, to maintain the temperature of the aerosol-forming substrate at substantially the operating temperature. The secondary unit also includes secondary circuitry. The electrically heated smoking system optionally includes a primary unit.
***
Method and system for using an inner pack frame to contain loose elongated smoking articles in a hinge lid pack; (U.S. Patent 10,368,578); James S. Bigelow of Midlothian; Mary B. Pettit of Richmond; Jennifer N. Lewis of Chesterfield; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A method of manufacturing a hinge lid pack for containing loose elongated smoking articles is disclosed, the method includes forming a box and a lid connected to the box about a hinge line extending across a back wall of the pack. The box can include a front wall, a left side wall, a right side wall, a back wall, and a bottom wall, and the lid can include a lid top wall, a lid left side wall, a lid right side wall, and a lid back wall. A perforation line is formed in a front panel of an inner frame, the inner frame including the front panel, a right side panel, and a left side panel, and at least a portion of the inner frame is glued to the front wall of the box of the hinge lid pack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.