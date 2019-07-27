The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Tagged ligands for enrichment of rare analytes from a mixed sample; (U.S. Patent 10,359,429); GPB Scientific LLC of Richmond: Method of enriching specific cells from cellular samples are disclosed, comprising contacting in solution a cellular sample with affinity-tagged ligands (ATLs) each comprising a first ligand linked to an affinity tag, wherein the ligand selectively binds a cellular marker of the rare cells and the affinity tag can be selectively captured by a capture moiety, wherein the affinity tags do not comprise a magnetic particle; and flowing the sample through a microfluidic device comprising the capture moiety to selectively retain ATL-bound cells. Methods for enriching circulating tumor cells, and devices for enriching specific cells from cellular samples are also disclosed.
***
Insulation panel; (U.S. Patent 10,357,936); TemperPack Technologies Inc. of Richmond: An insulation panel has a top barrier, a bottom barrier, and an insulation core layer disposed between to the top and bottom barriers. The insulation core layer includes a plurality of discrete hydrated compressed puffed polysaccharide particulates that are mechanically and/or chemically adhered to one another and to the top and bottom barriers. The plurality of discrete particulates defines a plurality of voids within the core layer.
***
Tobacco having reduced tobacco specific nitrosamine content; (U.S. Patent 10,357,055); U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC of Henrico: The present document generally relates to methods and materials involved in producing tobacco or smokeless tobacco product comprising chlorate. For example, chlorate can be used to reduce tobacco specific nitrosamine content in tobacco or smokeless tobacco products.
***
E-vaping device cartridge holder; (U.S. Patent 10,357,060); Ali A. Rostami, Yezdi Pithawalla, David Kane, Jason Flora, Georgios Karles, Catherine Barnes and Richard Arena of Richmond; Gerd Kobal of Sandy Hook; Christopher S. Tucker and Peter Lipowicz of Midlothian; Munmaya K. Mishra of Manakin Sabot; Kent B. Koller of Chesterfield; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A base for an e-vaping device is configured to couple with multiple cartridges configured to generate separate, respective dispersions. The cartridges may include one or more atomizer assemblies or vaporizer assemblies. The base may include multiple connectors electrically coupled to the power supply. The connectors may be configured to removably couple with various cartridges. Different cartridges may be interchangeably coupled with the connectors. Different cartridges may be swapped from the connectors. The base may include control circuitry configured to independently control dispersion generation by cartridges coupled to the base. The control circuitry may control dispersion generation by controlling power supplied to the cartridges. The control circuitry may control electrical power supplied based on information accessed from one or more of the cartridges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.