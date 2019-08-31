The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Mullion for use with narrow stile doors; (U.S. Patent 10,392,856); James Thomas Clarke Jr. of Henrico; Ira Rex Seybold of Mechanicsville; Frame & Mullions LLC of Henrico: A mullion is adapted for use in a narrow stile door system. The mullion is a three-section mullion with top and bottom hollow mullion tubes and an I-shaped centerpiece. The top and bottom hollow mullion tubes have a first outside width and first outside depth and a second inside width and second inside depth, the second inside width and depth defined by the inside of the hollow tube walls. The I-shaped centerpiece is connected to and fixed in between the top and bottom mullion tubes. The I-shaped centerpiece comprises a thin middle portion and top and bottom flanges, and top and bottom insert portions connected to the top and bottom flanges, and the top and bottom insert portions having a third width and third depth that are smaller than the second inside width and depth of the top and bottom hollow mullion tubes, with the insert portions adapted to be inserted into the hollow portion of the top and bottom mullion tubes and fixed therein.
Snacking product with capsaicin or analogue thereof; (U.S. Patent 10,391,069); Maria Gogova of and Georgios D. Karles of Richmond; Gerd Kobal of Sandy Hook; Munmaya K. Mishra of Manakin Sabot; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A zero-calorie to near-zero-calorie snacking product that, when consumed, provides a feeling of fullness prior to absorption of energy-providing food, i.e., pre-absorptive satiation is disclosed. The snacking product is based on the stimulation of vagal nerve endings in the gastro-intestinal tract by encapsulated capsaicin. The encapsulation of capsaicin avoids the burning sensation in the mouth which may be objectionable to some consumers.
Systems and methods for improving invoice management using enhanced analytical insight; (U.S. Patent 10,395,287); Eric Lowell and Kristofer Johnson of Glen Allen; Brandon Walsh and Meredith Van Voorhis of Midlothian; Paola Thurlow of Powhatan; Michael Baird Beers and Karthik Kaimal of Richmond; Chad Fisher of Ashland; Mark Lareau of Henrico and others; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: An improved invoice management product may include an invoice hub server and an invoice database, and may receive data including one or more invoices, transmit one or more invoice records to an invoice database, identify one or more invoice records for expedited processing, transmit a request to issue an advance payment to a supplier associated with one or more supplier identifiers associated with the one or more invoice records, and transmit a notice to a customer. An Invoice Hub server may receive data comprising one or more invoices, create one or more invoice records based on the one or more invoices, transmit the one or more invoice records to an invoice database, identify one or more invoice records for expedited processing, transmit a request to issue an advance payment to a supplier, and transmit a notice to a customer associated with the one or more invoice records.
Eyewear securing system and method; (U.S. Patent 10,394,048); Christopher S. Walker of Midlothian; Common Sense Inventions Inc. of Midlothian: A system for securing eyewear comprises an elongated flexible band having first and second ends, a first magnet encased in the first end, a second magnet encased in the second end, and a backplate comprising a third magnet or a ferrous metal plate, The first magnet is stronger than the second magnet.
