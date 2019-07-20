The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
System and method for grid based cyber security; (10,356,055); Astrolink International LLC of Bethesda, Md.; Dominion Energy Technologies Inc. of Richmond: A method and system for providing a secure communication network using an electrical distribution grid is disclosed. A device connected to the electrical distribution grid initiates a request for a secured key token by signaling an intelligent communicating device residing at or near an edge of the grid. The intelligent communicating device forwards the request to a receiver at a distribution substation on the electrical grid. This receiver enhances the properties of the request such that a grid location for the request can be inferred. The enhanced request is forwarded to a server at the distribution substation, which compares the request grid location to a Grid Map and Policies of known secure grid locations. Any inconsistencies between the grid location inferred from the enhanced request and the Grid Map and Policies locations are considered evidence of tampering, and the server rejects the request.
Systems and methods for real-time data quantification, acquisition, analysis and feedback; (U.S. Patent 10,352,962); BioMech Sensor LLC of Midlothian: This disclosure relates to systems, media, and methods for quantifying and monitoring exercise parameters and/or motion parameters, including performing data acquisition, analysis, and providing scientifically valid, clinically relevant, and/or actionable diagnostic feedback. Disclosed embodiments may receive real-time sensor data from a motion sensor or sensors mounted on a user and/or equipment while a user performs a test motion. Disclosed embodiments may also calculate a test motion profile based on the real-time sensor data, the test motion profile describing a multi-dimensional representation of the test motion performed by the user or computed motion profiles. Disclosed embodiments may include comparing the test motion profile to a template motion profile to determine a deviation amount for the test motion profile indicating how the test motion deviated from the template motion profile. Still further embodiments may correlate test motion profiles over time with health indicators.
Poly (meth)acrylate with improved viscosity index for lubricant additive application; (U.S. Patent 10,351,792); Yungwan Kwak of Glen Allen; Afton Chemical Corp. of Richmond: The present disclosure relates to polymers suitable for viscosity index improvers in lubricating oil compositions and further relates to oil compositions comprising such polymers. The disclosure also relates to polymer compositions derived from alkyl (meth)acrylate monomers and selected molar ratios of the (meth)acrylate monomers in the polymer suitable to use as viscosity modifiers.
Formed film with micro-cells and macro-depressions; (U.S. Patent 10,350,853); Tredegar Film Products Corp. of Chesterfield: A formed film with micro-cells and macro-cells or depressions may be disclosed. For example, the film may include a lands. Each of the lands may include micro-cells thereon. The micro-cells may have a first orientation. The film may further include macro-depressions adjacent to at least one respective land. Each of the macro depressions may include additional second micro-cells. Those additional micro-cells may have a second orientation. The second orientation includes an orientation that is an inverse of the first orientation (e.g., is in an opposite direction of the first orientation).
