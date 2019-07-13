The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Location conscious social networking apparatuses, methods and systems; (U.S. Patent 10,346,930); Miller Nelson LLC of Richmond: The Location-Conscious Social Networking Apparatuses, Methods and Systems ("LCSN") transforms user personality and location inputs via LCSN components into match and transaction outputs. LSCN may be a processor-implemented method for location-conscious social networking, involving collecting personality details pertaining to a user, analyzing the personality details and constructing a personality profile for the user. The LCSN may also collect geolocation information from the user and compare it to geolocation data from other users, may use user personality profiles to calculate a compatibility rating between the user and other users, and may send an alert to users if the geolocation data indicates that the user is within a specified distance of another user, and/or if the users are matches for each other. Users may further be able to express anonymous interest in other users by anonymously rating potential matches.
Azolylacryloyl derivatives as therapeutic agents for sickle cell disease; (U.S. Patent 10,344,001); Yan Zhang and Mohini Ghatge of Glen Allen; Martin K. Safo of Richmond and others; Virginia Commonwealth University; King Abdulaziz University of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Azolylacryloyl derivatives with hypoxic properties are provided. The compounds have a generic formula: and are suitable for treating sickle cell disease and hypoxia-underlying diseases, e.g. hemorrhagic and traumatic shock, cardiac arrest and cardiogenic shock, traumatic brain injury, cancer, stroke, myocardial infarction, myocardial ischemia, vaso-occlusive crisis, etc.
Cryopyrin inhibitors for preventing and treating inflammation; (U.S. Patent 10,343,985); Antonio Abbate, Shijun Zhang and Benjamin Van Tassell of Richmond; Virginia Commonwealth University: Inhibitors that are anti-inflammatory agents are provided, as are methods of using the analogs to inhibit inflammation and prevent or treat diseases and conditions associated with inflammation, such as heart failure and autoimmune diseases.
System and method for curing tobacco; (U.S. Patent 10,342,250); Fabio Italo Paolo Fedetto and Hanif Mahomed Mahomed of Richmond; Universal Leaf Tobacco Co. of Richmond: A system and method for curing or drying tobacco leaves are described herein. The method includes flowing a first combustion gas generated by a first heat source through a first flue pipe provided inside a first barn to heat air inside the first barn to cure a first batch of tobacco leaves disposed inside the first barn; transferring at least a portion of the first combustion gas generated by the first heat source to a second flue pipe provided inside a second barn adjacent the first barn to heat the second barn and start curing a second batch of tobacco leaves disposed inside the second barn; and flowing second combustion gas generated by a second heat source through the second flue pipe to continue curing the second batch of tobacco leaves after the second barn is heated.
