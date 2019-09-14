The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Power monitor protective shroud; (U.S. Patent 10,408,865); GRID20/20 Inc. of Richmond: A power monitoring system has a power monitoring device that couples to at least one conductor of a transformer and collect data indicative of power usage corresponding to the at least one conductor. Additionally, the power monitoring system may have a protective cover that may comprise a top plate having an arch-shaped back edge adapted to abut and conform with an outside surface of a transformer, a face plate integral with and extending from the top plate and mirroring the outside surface of the transformer, and a bottom plate integral with and extending from the face plate and having an arch-shaped back edge adapted to reasonably abut and conform with the outside surface of the transformer.
Systems and methods for marking individuals with an identifying substance; (U.S. Patent 10,407,973); Thomas G. Bolden of Powhatan; Capital One Financial Corp. of McLean: The present application discloses systems and methods for marking an individual with an identifying substance. The system includes a spray delivery device configured to release a pressurized substance in response to an activation signal, an activation device configured to transmit an activation signal to the spray delivery device, and a power supply, configured to provide power to at least one of the activation devices and the spray delivery devices. The method includes storing a pressurized substance, receiving an activation signal at a spray delivery device, and releasing the pressurized substance in response to the received activation signal.
Corrosion inhibition for aqueous systems using a halogenated triazole; (U.S. Patent 10,407,778); Prasad Kalakodimi, Raymond Post and Dale Stuart of Glen Allen and others; ChemTreat Inc. of Henrico: A method for inhibiting corrosion of a corrodible metal surface that contacts water in a water system is provided. The method may include introducing into the water a treatment composition including an ex-situ halogenated triazole compound in an amount sufficient for inhibiting corrosion. A method of measuring a concentration of the ex-situ halogenated triazole compound in water in a water system is also provided. The method may include inducing the halogenated triazole compound to fluoresce and measuring an intensity of the fluorescence emitted from the water to determine the concentration of the halogenated triazole compound in the water. The concentration of the halogenated triazole can be monitored and controlled. The concentration of the halogenated triazole can be adjusted to a desired level based on the measured fluorescence value.
Compositions and methods for producing tobacco plants and products having altered alkaloid levels; (U.S. Patent 10,405,571); Andrew Carl Adams of Midlothian; Marcos Fernando de Godoy Lusso of Chesterfield; Sreepriya Pramod and Dongmei Xu of Glen Allen; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: The present disclosure provides the identification of tobacco Nic1 locus. Also provided are tobacco plants with altered total alkaloid and nicotine levels and commercially acceptable leaf grade, their development via breeding or transgenic approaches, and production of tobacco products from these tobacco plants. Also provided are compositions and methods for producing tobacco plants having novel Nic1 mutations or alleles to reduce nicotine levels. Further provided are sequence polymorphisms and molecular markers for breeding tobacco with reduced nicotine or nicotine free while maintaining tobacco leaf grade and tobacco product quality.
