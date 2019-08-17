The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Utilizing machine learning to reduce cloud instances in a cloud computing environment; (U.S. Patent 10,382,260); Sunil Narang of Glen Allen; Abhishek Kumar Singh and Nazia Sarang of Henrico; Vikas Vijay of Richmond; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: A device receives, from a cloud computing environment, cloud instance information associated with cloud instances in the cloud computing environment, and processes the cloud instance information, with a machine learning model, to determine containers for one or more of the cloud instances and whether cloud instances should be removed from the cloud computing environment. The device causes a first subset of the cloud instances to be removed from the cloud computing environment, based on determining which of the cloud instances should be removed, and causes the containers to be created for a second subset of the cloud instances based on determining the containers. The device receives, from the cloud computing environment, cloud container information associated with the containers created in the cloud computing environment, and causes one or more of the containers to be scaled based on the cloud container information.
***
OmpA and ASP14 in vaccine compositions and as diagnostic targets; (U.S. Patent 10,376,570); Jason A. Carlyon of Richmond; Virginia Commonwealth University: Anaplasma phagocytophilum surface proteins Asp14 and OmpA and homologous genes from Anaplasmatacaea family members are used in compositions suitable for vaccines to treat or prevent infections caused by tick-born bacteria of the Anaplasmatacaea family. Asp14 and/or OmpA proteins or peptide fragments may be used in combination with other Anaplasmatacaea surface proteins to elicit an immune response. Furthermore, antibodies to Asp14 and/or OmpA proteins can be used in diagnostic methods to determine whether an individual has contracted an Anaplasmatacaea infection. Because of the conserved invasin domains in the surface proteins, a wide range of Anaplasmatacaea infections may be diagnosed, treated or prevented using compositions of the invention.
***
Bacteriophage and methods of making and using; (U.S. Patent 10,377,992); Dongmei Xu of Glen Allen; Elisabeth Miller of Chesterfield; James Arthur Strickland of Richmond; Ujwala Warek of Chester and others; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico and Micreos BV of Wageningen, The Netherlands: Bacteriophage are provided, and methods of making and using the bacteriophage also are provided. The bacteriophage can be provided in a tobacco product, where the bacteriophage reduces the number of viable bacteria in the tobacco product and includes a nucleic acid sequence encoding an endolysin having at least 95% sequence identity to the nucleic acid sequence shown in SEQ ID NO: 1 or to the amino acid sequence shown in SEQ ID NO: 2.
***
Lubricants for use in boosted engines; (U.S. Patent 10,377,963); Kongsheng Yang, William Y. Lam and Jeremy Styer of Glen Allen; Kristin Fletcher of Midlothian; Afton Chemical Corp. of Richmond: A lubricating oil composition and method of operating a boosted internal combustion engine. The lubricating oil composition is formulated to be resistant to turbocharger deposit formation in the boosted internal combustion engine, as shown by its ability to ensure a TCO Temperature Increase of less than 9.0% as measured using the 2015 version of the General Motors Dexos1.RTM. Turbocharger Coking Test. The lubricating oil composition may also have a low NOACK volatility, as measured by the method of ASTM D-5800 at 250.degree. C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.