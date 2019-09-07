The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Systems and methods for providing a separate interest rate for an individual transaction; (U.S Patent 10,402,900); Marcie Apelt and Ashley Gibbs of Richmond; Megan Edds of Glen Allen; Keith Barron and David Schardt of Henrico; Carl Ashby of Montpelier and others; Capital One Financial Corp. of McLean: Systems and methods for providing a separate interest rate for an individual transaction are disclosed. A system may provide a service associated with a account having an account balance and an associated first interest rate. The system may include a service device having one or more memory devices storing instructions and one or more processors configured to execute the instructions to perform a separate interest rate service process. The process may include providing a separate interest rate service offer to a client device and receiving a separate interest rate selection from the client device. The process may also include determining a selected portion of the account balance corresponding to an amount to which a second interest rate, different from the first interest rate, is to be applied based on the separate interest rate selection.
***
Travel cover; (U.S Patent 10,398,953); Leighton Klevana of Richmond; Patrick Gallagher of Midlothian; Dynamic Brands LLC of Richmond: Travel covers protect and transport sports equipment or other objects during travel in cars, trains, walking or airlines. Typical travel covers have a handle attached to an enclosure having at least one wheel. The travel covers may have a cradle on an interior surface of an enclosure for receiving a potentially abrasive wear portion of the sporting equipment or other object to protect the travel cover from wear. The travel cover may be for a golf bag and clubs, where the cradle receives a portion of the stand mechanism for a golf stand bag or a connection portion for a golf cart bag.
***
E-vapor device including at least one of a bayonet connector and a connector with a knurled pattern for forming a welded junction; (U.S. Patent 10,398,169); Geoffrey Brandon Jordan of Midlothian; Gregory L. Nelson, Charles L. Dendy, Bipin Patil, Sean Sundberg and Jerome Fleenor of Richmond; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: An e-vapor device may include a vaporizer assembly that is detachably coupled to a battery assembly via a connector. The connector may include a male connecting portion and a female connecting portion. The male connecting portion may include mating arms extending from a rim of the male connecting portion. The female connecting portion may include an inner surface and lugs on the inner surface. The mating arms of the male connecting portion are configured to engage the lugs of the female connecting portion so as to electrically couple the vaporizer assembly and the battery assembly. A knurled pattern may also be provided on an outer surface of the male connecting portion and/or female connecting portion so as to conformally interface with a reversed pattern on an inner surface of the vaporizer assembly and/or the battery assembly.
***
Slide measuring system for filling pouches and associated method; (U.S Patent 10,399,712); Jarrod W. Chalkley of Mechanicsville; Tamika S. Murrell and Leah A. Meyers of Richmond; Herbert Carrington Longest Jr., Jeremy J. Straight and Travis M. Garthaffner of Midlothian; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: Systems and methods for metering a granular material for packaging in pouches are disclosed. A system includes a hopper structured and arranged to hold a granular material in a hopper cavity. The system also includes a measuring system including a measuring cavity and a tube that is slidable in the hopper cavity between a first position unaligned with the measuring cavity and a second position over and aligned with the measuring cavity. The measuring system is structured and arranged to move a portion of the granular material from the hopper cavity to the measuring cavity when the tube is in the first position. The measuring system is structured and arranged to move the portion of the granular material from the measuring cavity to a pouch making machine using pressurized gas when the tube is in the second position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.