The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
ATM skimmer detection based upon incidental RF emissions; (U.S. Patent 10,388,118); William Hodges of Mechanicsville; Capital One Financial Corp. of McLean: The disclosed embodiments include methods and systems for detecting ATM skimmers based upon radio frequency (RF) signal. In one aspect, the disclosed embodiments include a system for detecting ATM skimmers including a memory storing instructions and one or more processors that execute the instructions to perform one or more operations for detecting ATM skimmers. The operations may include, for example, receiving radio frequency (RF) signal data corresponding to one or more RF signals detected by an antenna located within communication range of the ATM. The operations may also include determining one or more unidentified RF signals of the detected ATM RF signals that differ from one or more baseline RF signals. The operations may also include determining whether the one or more unidentified RF signals are present for a predetermined period of time, and determining whether a skimmer is present at the ATM based on a determination that the one or more unidentified RF signals are present for the predetermined period of time.
Electric power system control with planning of energy demand and energy efficiency using AMI-based data analysis; (U.S. Patent 10,386,872); Melissa A. Peskin of Richmond; Phillip W. Powell of Chesterfield; Dominion Energy Inc. of Richmond: A method, apparatus, system and computer program is provided for controlling an electric power system, including implementation of an energy planning process (EPP) system which can be used to plan a voltage control and conservation (VCC) system applied to an electrical distribution connection system (EEDCS). The EPP system plans modifications to the EEDCS as a result of operating the VCC system in the "ON" state, in order to maximize the level of energy conservation achieved by the VCC system control of the EEDCS. The EPP system may also identify potential problems in the EEDCS for correction.
Polymer encased smokeless tobacco products; (U.S. Patent 10,384,816); Andrew Nathan Carroll of Chester; Yan Helen Sun of Midlothian; Shannon Maxwell Black, Christopher Joseph DiNovi, David Phillips and Jason Andrew Macko of Richmond; Robert Smith of Glen Allen; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: Methods for encasing bodies including smokeless tobacco or a tobacco substitute with a polymeric casing can include coating a compressed body with microfibers, applying tubular casings to compressed bodies, printing netting and webs on compressed bodies, injection molding around compressed bodies, applying a webbing to compressed bodies, placing compressed bodies into a skin forming bath, and including thermoplastic polymers in a compressed body.
Rounder bar with blade having zonal adjustment to control dough leakage; (U.S. Patent 10,383,340); Hunter Freed of Mechanicsville; Machine Specialties Inc. of Ashland: A rounder bar including a blade in continuous contact with a conveyor for forming dough into various shapes. An adjustable footer on the rounder bar includes a plurality of adjustment tools that can be adjusted in selectable zones to minimize dough leakage in any selected zone across the length of the rounder bar. Each adjustment tool is connected to a corresponding locking plate that is disposed in a recess in the blade. The pressure of the blade against the conveyor in a particular zone is responsive to rotation of the adjustment tool in that particular zone, enabling adjustment of dough leakage in that zone.
