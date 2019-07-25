In the startup business world, sometimes entrepreneurs have to go back to the drawing board.
Such is the case now with SSUPP Foods, a Richmond-based startup that developed a line of refrigerated dips and spreads made from micro sunflower greens.
SSUPP, which stands for Sustainable Sunflower Urban Plant Powered, was seeking to bring a sustainably grown, high-nutrient product to the market. The startup test-marketed its dips and spreads under the SunPower brand locally during the spring, including at Ellwood Thompson's Local Market near Carytown.
While co-founders Kyle Rosen-Long and David Peyton describe that pilot program as successful, they say they are taking a hiatus while revising their strategy in the hopes of bringing their products back to the market later.
“We had a blast during our pilot program and truly appreciated all of the support from the Richmond community and the entrepreneurial ecosystem," Peyton said.
SSUPP Foods was among the first startups to use space at Hatch Kitchen RVA, an incubator that opened in South Richmond earlier this year specifically to serve startups in the food industry. SSUPP used the facility to grow micro sunflower greens and to make its refrigerated dips and spreads.
SSUPP Foods also participated in the Dominion Energy Innovation Center startup business pitch competition in February.
"Intending to bring innovation to the dips and spreads market, we successfully enjoyed sharing our plant-based SunPower products, and hearing all the appreciation and consumer feedback was extremely helpful," Peyton said. "Our pilot is over and the SSUPP team is currently looking to affordable paths to push our products to the market again."
