A new $31.6 million residential community for adults 55 and older in Henrico County has opened.
Aspire at Carriage Hill, at 5020 Sulky Drive, is adjacent to the existing Acclaim at Carriage Hill apartment complex off Glenside Drive, which also is a senior independent living community.
The new four-story, 177,810-square-foot Aspire building features 148 one- and two-bedroom apartments with patios or balconies in 10 different floor plans.
It also has an indoor pool, lounge, salon and spa, fitness center, art studio and four dining venue offering from fine to casual dining. The community’s services include concierge, around the clock security, emergency response system in each apartment and weekly housekeeping.
The monthly rental fee for an all-inclusive, two bedroom apartment with patio or balcony starts at $2,700.
The owner and developer for Aspire is Arlington-based Bonaventure Realty Group, the property management firm that had owned until recently the existing Acclaim at Carriage Hill apartment community. Aspire at Carriage Hill is managed by Solvere Living, a division of Solutions Advisors Group.
Bonaventure Realty Group recently sold the Acclaim at Carriage Hill to BH Management, according to Colliers International.
Acclaim at Carriage Hill has 664 one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on 40.95 acres.
The 55-and-older independent living community was built in 1967 and 1979.
In 2015, Acclaim at Carriage Hill was rezoned and began the transition from being senior apartments to being a senior living complex. An assisted living phase is expected to break ground in 2020.
“Acclaim at Carriage Hill received significant interest from investors attracted to the property’s outstanding location in the West End of Richmond in addition to the strong apartment fundamentals,” said Charles Wentworth, senior vice president with Colliers International. “The buyer will find a solid foundation to invest capital in the unit interiors and property amenities to enhance the living experience for its residents.”
