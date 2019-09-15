The Richmond Times-Dispatch is searching to find the best places to work in the region for its seventh annual Top Workplaces program.
The newspaper again has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback. The research firm has conducted these types of surveys for dozens of newspapers across the country.
The Times-Dispatch’s annual employer recognition program is accepting nominations. Any Richmond-area organization — business, nonprofit or government — with 35 or more employees is eligible.
Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367. The deadline is Oct. 18.
Anyone can nominate a business.
Sixty-five companies were recognized this past May at the awards ceremony.
Four of those companies were ranked No. 1 in each of the four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small.
In the 2019 program, automotive retailer CarMax ranked first in the mega-size category for the sixth consecutive year — the only business receiving the top designation all six years in any category.
Real estate firm Long & Foster was the top-ranked company in the large category; construction and development firm Hourigan was the best in the midsize category; and emergency response operator RVA Restoration was ranked first for the small category.
Last fall, Energage invited 739 employers in the region to participate, and 101 organizations agreed to do so. Those businesses employ 34,567 people locally.
Of those employees who received questionnaires, 12,571 responded, either on paper or online.
Energage will send a 24-question confidential survey this fall to employees of companies that agree to participate in the program. Energage then determines who makes the list based on those surveys.
The Times-Dispatch will honor the Top Workplaces companies at an awards program in May. The employers also will be recognized in a Top Workplaces special section.
