Parking in one of the two city-owned garages in Carytown will no longer be free.
Starting Aug. 12, the parking decks off Crenshaw Avenue and Colonial Avenue will charge patrons a daily rate of $1 to park anytime between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and a nightly rate of $1 to park anytime from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The decks - both located between West Cary Street and Elwood Avenue - had been free for shoppers, tenants and others since the two-level garages opened in 1991. Each deck can accommodate about 110 vehicles.
Free three-hour on-street parking along West Cary Street is still available.
"While the free parking [in the deck] was nice, we are excited that such a low cost is being charged daily to find that balance of upkeep for the decks without discouraging people from spending the day in our amazing local community," according to a post from the Carytown Merchants Association.
"The city has costs associated with running the parking decks," the post said. "It's no cheap task, and the mayor included this in his budget to help offset the costs of maintaining the decks."
A spokeswoman with Richmond's Department of Public Works did not return repeated phone calls or emails seeking comment.
It could cost a shopper $2 to park there if the person say parks in the deck at 4:30 p.m., shops, grabs dinner and leaves at 8:30 p.m. That person would pay the $2 because the shopper is parking in two time slots - the morning and night blocks.
But the city is giving a 1-hour grace period between the time blocks. So if that patron parks at 5 p.m. and stays until 9 p.m., the person pay $1.
The city also is offering monthly rates, with the hope that employees of Carytown merchants will utilize the parking decks rather that on-street parking.
The monthly rate is $20 to park during one of two time periods - from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. For a 24-hour rate, the permit is $35 a month.
The two decks were built to relieve parking problems for Carytown merchants.
Carytown property owners were paying a special tax assessment starting in 1989 to support the two parking decks. City Council lowered the special assessment in 1995.
