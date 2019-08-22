Peloton, which sells pricey indoor stationary bikes and treadmills, is opening a showroom at the Short Pump Town Center in western Henrico County.
The store, which opens Aug. 29, is on the mall’s lower level between Tumi and Kate Spade New York and two doors from Apple.
It is the company's first showroom in the Richmond area and second in Virginia (there's one at Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia). The company has more than 70 showrooms across the U.S., Canada and the UK.
Peloton bikes start out at $2,245, while treadmills begin at $4,295.
Peloton’s showrooms enable prospective buyers to test out its high-end bikes and treadmills, called the Tread, for home use.
Customers also can receive personalized tutorials and learn more about how the user can bring studio-style workouts to their home through a company subscription service that gives access to live fitness classes.
The digital membership, which costs $19.49 a month, gives users access to more than 20 live classes daily and thousands of on-demand classes.
The 2,587-square-foot store also sells its line of apparel line, including athletic-leisure, accessories and active wear for running, cycling and yoga. Shoes, weights and mats also can be bought at the store.
