Franco's Fine Clothiers has carried Peter Millar clothing lines for many years.
The retailer's flagship store on Lakeside Avenue became one of the luxury apparel brand's first accounts when the Peter Millar company, founded in 2001, decided to bring its line of clothing to Richmond.
It has since become one of Franco's most popular apparel lines at its Lakeside and Short Pump Town Center stores.
Now Franco's has created a store-within-a-store concept at its Short Pump store.
It has set aside 450 square feet inside the store for the Peter Millar Crown Shop, which opened Sept. 12.
The dedicated area marks the 23rd Crown Shop collection, which offers an expanded selection of Peter Millar's merchandise. Peter Millar offers casual sportswear, including woven sport shirts, sweaters and knit golf and polo shirts, as well as tailored dress clothing, outerwear, footwear and accessories.
“We are extremely proud to welcome Franco’s into our exclusive family of Peter Millar Crown shops,” said Scott Ruerup, Peter Millar’s president of retail. “Franco’s has established a strong presence in the Richmond community and we are thrilled to showcase the Peter Millar brand with one of the finest specialty retail partners.”
Franco’s co-owner Mark Ambrogi, who opened the Short Pump Town Center location in 2003, said the company is excited to bring an expanded offering to the Richmond area.
Kevin Reardon, co-owner and manager of Franco’s Lakeside store, said the Peter Millar brand has evolved from initially selling cashmere sweaters and cotton knits to having an entire lifestyle collection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.