Publix will open its 13th area grocery store on Aug. 28.
The Florida-based chain announced Tuesday the opening date for the 48,000-square-foot store in The Village shopping center at Three Chopt Road and Patterson Avenue.
A former Martin’s grocery store on that site was demolished last summer so Publix could replace that location with one of its own.
That former Martin’s was previously a Ukrop’s Super Markets store, which opened in 1994 as a 36,000-square-foot grocery. It was later expanded by taking over a former gift shop next door.
The shopping center is located in both Henrico County and the city of Richmond.
Publix opened its 12th location in the Richmond market in late May in the Westpark Shopping Center in Henrico.
Additional Publix stores are under development or under construction in the area.
One is planned to be in the Carytown Exchange development on West Cary Street. Work has started on that shopping center where Publix plans to put a 45,000-square-foot grocery store. Carytown Exchange plans to open to its first tenants in the first quarter of 2021.
Another Publix is planned for Charter Colony Parkway at Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County where a 74,000-square-foot former Martin’s store on the site has been demolished with plans for a 48,800-square-foot Publix store.
Plans also call for Publix to have a store store in the redeveloped Huguenot Village shopping center in Chesterfield.
