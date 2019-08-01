The Richmond region's unemployment rate rose slightly from May to June but was down compared with June 2018 as the labor force continued to grow.
The jobless rate stood at 3.1% in June, up from 3.0% in May but down from 3.4% in June 2018, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.
The rates have not been adjusted for seasonal factors such as school closings that can temporarily affect employment.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the Richmond area's jobless rate was 3.0% in June, down from 3.1% in May and 3.3% June 2018, according to the Richmond-based research firm Chmura Economics & Analytics.
"Overall, June was a very good month in terms of employment growth for the Richmond metropolitan area," said Christine Chmura, CEO and chief economist at Chmura Economics & Analytics.
The Richmond area's labor force stood at 694,485 in June, up from 679,931 in the same month a year ago. About 21,353 people in the region were counted as unemployed in June, down from 23,333 a year ago.
Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.9% in June, down one-tenth of a percentage point from May and from June a year ago.
The Richmond region posted 1.6 percent employment growth in June compared with the same month last year, faster than the state's job-growth rate of 0.7 percent and the national rate of 1.5 percent, Chmura said.
