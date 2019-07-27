HandCraft Services Co., the Richmond-based business that provides laundry services to hospitals and medical offices in seven states, has expanded by buying a laundry processing facility in Manassas.
The family-owned company acquired the 53,000-square-foot facility from Crothall Healthcare. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Buying the facility adds more than 22 million pounds of laundry volume to HandCraft Services operations. It also is expected to create more than 15 jobs in Richmond after operations are combined this fall.
“This acquisition allows us to better serve our customers in Northern Virginia and Maryland while expanding our services in the healthcare industry,” said Keith Nichols, president of HandCraft Services.
The company already operates a 60,000-square-foot laundry processing facility, which opened in 2008, on Coffer Road in South Richmond. It has about 320 employees there.
That facility, along with a plant in High Point, N.C., enables the company to process more than 74 million pounds of linen annually for more than 65 hospitals and 1,000 medical practices. It also operates linen depots in Lanham, Md. and in Roanoke.
The company's affiliated business is HandCraft Cleaners, which operates two dry cleaning locations - on Patterson Avenue in Richmond and McRae Road in Chesterfield County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.