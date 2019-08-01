A Richmond-based company that provides software for legal discovery has been acquired.
McLean-based KLDiscovery, a provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery services, said Monday it has acquired Compiled and New York-based Strategic Legal Solutions, another company that provides electronic discovery and managed document review services primarily in New York and Michigan.
Financial terms of the deal, announced this week, were not disclosed.
Compiled, formerly known as Compiled Services, was founded in 2008 by Justin Blessing, who is the company's chief executive officer. The company's flagship software product, ReadySuite, helps law firms, consultants and corporations handle legal discovery documents.
Blessing will join KLDiscovery as director of engineering, and the ReadySuite software will continue to be sold as a stand-alone service and will be integrated into Nebula, KLDiscovery's proprietary e-discovery platform
"Integrating ReadySuite's unique tool set will further expand the capabilities of KLD's best-in-class Nebula platform – a win for our global customer base,” Blessing said in a statement released by the companies.
