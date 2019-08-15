WayForth, a Richmond-based company that helps people manage moving with services such as de-cluttering and packing, is expanding again with its fifth acquisition in a year.
The company said Thursday it has acquired Let’s Move, a provider of professional move management services in the Baltimore and Washington D.C. areas.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The deal further solidifies WayForth's position as the largest professional move management firm on the East Coast and likely the largest in the nation, in what is a mostly fragmented $30 billion market for home transition services.
"It really deepens and enhances our footprint across the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. area, all the way into Delaware and the Eastern Shore, in terms of service coverage," said Craig Shealy, WayForth's chief executive officer and co-founder.
"The Let's Move team, outside of us, were the largest move management organization on the East Coast," he said.
The combination of the two companies was a good strategic and cultural fit, said Pete Shrock, co-founder and chief people officer of WayForth.
Let’s Move, founded in Fulton, Md., in 2006, has worked with more than 7,000 clients.
Let's Move founders Kimberly McMahon and Allison Pihl are becoming equity investors in the combined business, and will have newly created leadership roles with WayForth.
McMahon will be WayForth's chief operating officer, and Pihl will be senior vice president of corporate development and strategy.
Let's Move has 90 employees who will remain with the combined company, bringing WayForth's total employment to about 320.
WayForth was founded in 2016 as Legacy Navigator. The company changed its name to WayForth this past January as part of a rebranding.
The services the company provides include de-cluttering, staging, packing, sorting, floor planning and storage mostly targeting seniors transitioning to smaller residences.
WayForth had previously expanded with an acquisition in March of Gaithersburg, Md.-based TAD Relocation and TAD Transport, which help seniors transition to senior living communities, condos, apartments and smaller homes.
In a separate deal in March, the company also acquired Door to Door Solutions, another Richmond-based move management firm.
In 2018, WayForth acquired two other firms in the industry: Moving Solutions of Havertown, Pa., and Chaos to Calm of Charlotte, N.C.
