Richmond International Airport achieved two milestones in passenger traffic.
The airport handled 4.267 million passengers - a record - for the fiscal year that ended June 30, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday. That was an 11.5% increase compared with the previous 12-month period.
Passenger traffic in June rose 2.7% from a year ago to 383,535 passengers, creating a new June traffic record and surpassing the previous mark set a year ago, which, at the time, was an all-time record for any month. (Two months ago, the airport set record for any month by handling 392,263 passengers.)
June’s increase marked the 21st consecutive record passenger traffic month at the airport.
Four airlines reported year-over-year gains for June, led by Spirit Airlines (up 9.69%), followed by Delta Air Lines (3.77%), American Airlines (2.48%) and United Airlines (up 0.47%).
But two airlines had year-over-year declines - Southwest Airlines was down 5.99% while JetBlue Airways fell 5.40%.
Delta remained the airport’s largest carrier with a 34.94% market share. American was next with a 28.01% share, followed by United (15.16%), JetBlue (9.92%), Southwest Airlines (5.29%) and Spirit Airlines (3.76%).
The commission also filed, along with ChamberRVA, a joint application for a federal grant to support efforts to land nonstop flights to San Francisco or Los Angeles.
But an airport spokesman cautioned that even if the airport would be selected for the grant, it is not the same as an airline announcing service. For instance, United's nonstop service to Denver began in 2016 - more than two years after the airport received the federal grant.
Southwest Airlines is currently operating service from Norfolk International Airport to San Diego International Airport. The seasonal service, which was Norfolk's first nonstop commercial flight to the West Coast in decades, began June 9 and ends Aug. 4.
Starting Aug. 10, Southwest Airlines is expanding service to Florida from Richmond. It is adding seasonal nonstop service on Saturdays and Sundays between Richmond and Tampa International Airport and the Dallas-based carrier will resume its seasonal nonstop Saturday service to Orlando from Richmond.
