The Richmond region's unemployment rate declined slightly from June to July to 3.0% as the labor force continued to grow.
The jobless rate was down from 3.1% in June and 3.3% a year ago in July, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Wednesday.
The numbers have not been adjusted for seasonal factors that can temporarily affect employment.
The local labor force swelled to 703,525 in July, up almost 17,000 from the same month a year ago. The number of people counted as unemployed stood at 21,429 in July, down from 22,595 a year ago.
Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.9% in July, unchanged from a year ago in July. The national rate also was unchanged in July at 3.7%.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the Richmond area's jobless rate was 2.9% in July, down from 3% in June and 3.2% in July 2018, according to calculations by Chmura Economics and Analytics, a research firm in Richmond.
"The Richmond economy continued to perform better than the state and nation in July," said Chris Chmura, the firm's CEO and chief economist. She said employment grew about 1.6% compared with the same month a year ago, faster than the state rate of 0.6% and national rate of 1.5%.
The education and health services sector added jobs at a 4.1% growth rate, and professional and business services grew at a 2.8% rate from a year ago. Slight contractions of less than 1% in employment were seen in July in the trade, transportation and utilities sector and the construction sector.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.