Whole Foods Market may be getting closer to opening at The Sauer Center development off West Broad Street near the Fan District.
The sign for the 40,700-square-foot store was erected on the building's exterior on Aug 22.
But when is the store opening? Whole Foods isn’t saying.
"We don’t have any more information to share at the moment. We’ll be in touch as soon as the opening information is available," a company spokeswoman said a week after the sign went up.
An employee working at the Whole Foods Market store in West Broad Village in Henrico County said employees there were told the new store would open in early 2020.
Officials with Sauer Properties Inc., the development and property entity of the Sauer family that is developing the urban mixed-use development on West Broad Street near Hermitage Road, couldn't be reached for comment.
The grocery chain announced in May 2014 that a Whole Foods Market would anchor the proposed development, located on a site of the former Pleasants Hardware building adjacent to C.F. Sauer's headquarters.
The Pleasants Hardware store was demolished in late 2017 and early last year. Construction on the new two-story, brick façade grocery store began in spring 2018.
