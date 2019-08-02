Athletic and casual shoe company Skechers is opening an outlet store in western Henrico County this fall.
The company, known for its shoes that use memory foam to ensure comfort, has leased 7,516 square feet in West Broad Marketplace at 12120 W. Broad St.
An opening date hasn't been set, but the store is planned to open in the fall, a company spokeswoman said.
Connie Jordan Nielsen and Alicia Brown with commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer handled the lease negotiations.
Skechers already operates an outlet store at 11312 Midlothian Turnpike, just east of Chesterfield Towne Center.
The chain has five other outlet stores in Virginia and one retail store at Tysons Corner mall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.